MOVIES
MUSIC
Tormund Giantsbane (Hivju) in a scene with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in 'Game of Thrones.'
HBO via YouTube, screenshot
Jon Snow's 'Game of Thrones' pal has COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, the Norwegian actor revealed that he and his family are self-isolating after learning that he has the virus.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes,” Kristofer wrote.  

He assured his fans that they are in good health as he urged them to take extra measure to stop the virus from spreading.

“We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he said.  

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” he added.

Apart from the hit HBO series, Kristofer also appeared in the TV series "Beck" and in the film "The Fate of the Furious."  

COVID-19 COVID-19 PANDEMIC GAME OF THRONES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reporter who interviewed Tom Hanks' wife tests positive for COVID-19
20 hours ago
Quarantined US actor Tom Hanks has prompted a wave of gentle ribbing from his Australian hosts concerned about his fervid...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sen. Bong in self-quarantine
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined social graces. Instead of the usual beso-beso, hugs and kisses, and shaking hands, the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities share mixed reactions on Metro Manila quarantine due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Bianca Gonzalez reminded the public to choose the right words to avoid panic.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Ang Probinsyano’ beats ‘DOTS,’ but temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Coco Martin's "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" continued to dominate the ratings game despite the trending episodes of rival "Descendants...
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli denies Italy wedding rumors amid COVID-19 fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and wife Sarah Geronimo are set to wed in Italy late this mo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Proud' Chito Miranda praises Neri Naig for donating to health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig-Miranda showed a sweet gesture for health workers in Tagaytay Medical Center recently as...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Kris Aquino shares quarantine experience in Willie Revillame's resort
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino and her kids Joshua and Bimby were ready to stay in Boracay after a community...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Tom Hanks released from hospital after COVID-19 quarantine
4 hours ago
Tom Hanks has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
8 hours ago
British actor Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, tweeting in a video Monday that he had...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Kingdom creator wants zombie series to run for 10 seasons
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
After a successful Season 1, the South Korean zombie thriller Kingdom is now back on Netflix.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with