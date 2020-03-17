Jon Snow's 'Game of Thrones' pal has COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, the Norwegian actor revealed that he and his family are self-isolating after learning that he has the virus.

Related Stories Tom Hanks released from hospital after COVID-19 quarantine

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes,” Kristofer wrote.

He assured his fans that they are in good health as he urged them to take extra measure to stop the virus from spreading.

“We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he said.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” he added.

Apart from the hit HBO series, Kristofer also appeared in the TV series "Beck" and in the film "The Fate of the Furious."