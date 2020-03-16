‘Ang Probinsyano’ beats ‘DOTS,’ but temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin's "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" continued to dominate the ratings game despite the trending episodes of rival "Descendants of the Sun.”

According to data and analytics company Kantar Media, "Ang Probinsyano" garnered 35.8 percent against the TV series led by Dingdong Dantes and Jennylyn Mercado starrer that got 19.1 percent last March 13.

The longest running teleserye today topped the urban and rural areas followed by "TV Patrol" with 28 percent, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil's "Make It With You" with 26.2 percent, 24.8 percent and “24 Oras" with 22.8 percent during the same period.

Starting March 16, however, ABS-CBN announced through a statement sent to Philstar.com that the network is bringing back their classic teleseryes and airing iWant original series in lieu of their current primetime shows.

“Pamilya Ko” will be replaced by the heartwarming series “100 Days to Heaven” starring Coney Reyes, Jodi Sta. Maria and Xyriel Manabat.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will be replaced by the phenomenal inspirational series “May Bukas Pa” starring Zaijian Jaranilla.

“Make It With You” will be replaced by the hit romantic series “On The Wings of Love” featuring Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

“A Soldier’s Heart” will be replaced by the mystery thriller “I Am U,” an iWant original series topbilled by Julia Barretto, from March 16 to 20.

“We assure our viewers that the changes are only temporary. We will resume our regular programming when conditions improve and the safety and welfare of our people will not be compromised,” the network explained.

For the meantime, first year episodes of "FJP’s Ang Probinsyano” are aired on Jeepney TV starting today at 2:30 p.m. Jeepney TV is available on ABS-CBN TVplus channel 11, SKYcable channel 9, SKYdirect channel 30, Destiny Cable Analog 41 and Digital 9.

In a separate statement posted by Dantes on Twitter, GMA said that while it will continue to air pre-taped episodes of its shows, it will also announce new programming line-up in the coming days.