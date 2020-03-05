In Photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates share advocacies through arts

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates spent time to tap on their creative side through an art session at the Gateway Gallery in Gateway Mall, Araneta City on February 26. The Gateway Gallery once again opened its doors to the girls for an afternoon of art expression and aesthetics just before the National Arts Month ended.

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates were mentored by Philippines’ finest watercolorists Jen Utleg Consumido, Joemari Sanclair Chua, Dan Macapugay and Carlo Cortez in enhancing the ladies' creativity on visualizing and translating advocacies into works of art. The girls have produced the artworks inspired by their advocacies:

BPCI/Released From left: Samantha Panlilio – Sustainable Communities; Rowena Sasuluya – The Educator

BPCI/Released Lois Anne Badando – Maltreatment; Patrizia Garcia – San Agustin Manila

BPCI/Released Arianne Deseree Vairdo – Education for every Filipino children; Princess Kien Guanzon – Soar

BPCI/Released Shanon Tampon – Animal Love Dream; Meiji Cruz – Colors of Gender

BPCI/Released Patricia Babista – Books and Torch; Shaira Marie Rona – Tree of Life

BPCI/Released Maureen Montagne – One Love; Vianca Marcelo – Stop Hunger

BPCI/Released Samantha Bernardo – Malaria Free Philippines; Hazel Joy Ortiz – Fitness, Health and Wellness

BPCI/Released Cinderella Faye Obeñita – Fight Cervical Cancer; Alexandra Rosales – Responsible Pet Ownership

BPCI/Released Justine Felizarta – Working Overseas; Karen Laurrie Mendoza – Beautiful Chaotic Mind

BPCI/Released Kimberly Tiquestiques -Bright; Ana Thea Cenarosa –Women in Sports

BPCI/Released Hannah Arnold – With a book, a child can learn to read today, and with a pencil they will write their own future tomorrow; Ma. Ruth Erika Quin – Animal Sanctuary

BPCI/Released Gabrielle Camille Basiano – You are not alone; Lovely Mercado - Success

BPCI/Released Carina Cariño – Kanlungan ni Inay, Ilaw ng tahanan; Czarina Guiao – Aeta, parte ng lipunan

BPCI/Released Jashmin Dimaculangan – A good day to go to school; Ma. Francesca Taruc - FRANspiration

BPCI/Released Honey Grace Cartasano – Our Future; Noriza Valerio – The Tree of Life

BPCI/Released Danica Joy Peralta Acuna – Child Art; Alexandra Faith Garcia – Quality of life with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease)

BPCI/Released Mercedes Romero Pair – Step up for our health and live a colorful life; Vickie Rushton - Inclusion

BPCI/Released Alexangela Salvador – Make it happen; Lesley Anne Ticaro – Learning the basics of education

BPCI/Released Bellatrix Tan – CyberBELLA: Cyberbullied but lives life amazingly; Honey Be Parreñas – Promoting eco-friendly farming and techniques

These pieces of art will be available for viewing in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza soon.

Earlier this month, the Binibini candidates visited the Gateway Gallery for a quick session of Philippine history courtesy of the 30 large-scale paintings lined up at the museum’s "SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art" exhibit. — Video by Deejae Dumlao