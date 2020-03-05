ALLURE
In Photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates share advocacies through arts
(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates spent time to tap on their creative side through an art session at the Gateway Gallery in Gateway Mall, Araneta City on February 26. The Gateway Gallery once again opened its doors to the girls for an afternoon of art expression and aesthetics just before the National Arts Month ended.

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates were mentored by Philippines’ finest watercolorists Jen Utleg Consumido, Joemari Sanclair Chua, Dan Macapugay and Carlo Cortez in enhancing the ladies' creativity on visualizing and translating advocacies into works of art. The girls have produced the artworks inspired by their advocacies:

From left: Samantha Panlilio – Sustainable Communities; Rowena Sasuluya – The Educator
BPCI/Released

 

Lois Anne Badando – Maltreatment; Patrizia Garcia – San Agustin Manila
BPCI/Released

 

Arianne Deseree Vairdo – Education for every Filipino children; Princess Kien Guanzon – Soar
BPCI/Released

 

Shanon Tampon – Animal Love Dream; Meiji Cruz – Colors of Gender
BPCI/Released

 

Patricia Babista – Books and Torch; Shaira Marie Rona – Tree of Life
BPCI/Released

 

Maureen Montagne – One Love; Vianca Marcelo – Stop Hunger
BPCI/Released

 

Samantha Bernardo – Malaria Free Philippines; Hazel Joy Ortiz – Fitness, Health and Wellness
BPCI/Released

 

Cinderella Faye Obeñita – Fight Cervical Cancer; Alexandra Rosales – Responsible Pet Ownership
BPCI/Released

 

Justine Felizarta – Working Overseas; Karen Laurrie Mendoza – Beautiful Chaotic Mind
BPCI/Released

 

Kimberly Tiquestiques -Bright; Ana Thea Cenarosa –Women in Sports
BPCI/Released

 

Hannah Arnold – With a book, a child can learn to read today, and with a pencil they will write their own future tomorrow; Ma. Ruth Erika Quin – Animal Sanctuary
BPCI/Released

 

Gabrielle Camille Basiano – You are not alone; Lovely Mercado - Success
BPCI/Released

 

Carina Cariño – Kanlungan ni Inay, Ilaw ng tahanan; Czarina Guiao – Aeta, parte ng lipunan
BPCI/Released

 

Jashmin Dimaculangan – A good day to go to school; Ma. Francesca Taruc - FRANspiration
BPCI/Released

 

Honey Grace Cartasano – Our Future; Noriza Valerio – The Tree of Life
BPCI/Released

 

Danica Joy Peralta Acuna – Child Art; Alexandra Faith Garcia – Quality of life with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease)
BPCI/Released

 

Mercedes Romero Pair – Step up for our health and live a colorful life; Vickie Rushton - Inclusion
BPCI/Released

 

Alexangela Salvador – Make it happen; Lesley Anne Ticaro – Learning the basics of education
BPCI/Released

 

Bellatrix Tan – CyberBELLA: Cyberbullied but lives life amazingly; Honey Be Parreñas – Promoting eco-friendly farming and techniques
BPCI/Released

These pieces of art will be available for viewing in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza soon.

Earlier this month, the Binibini candidates visited the Gateway Gallery for a quick session of Philippine history courtesy of the 30 large-scale paintings lined up at the museum’s "SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art" exhibit. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

