In Photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates share advocacies through arts
(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 7:15pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates spent time to tap on their creative side through an art session at the Gateway Gallery in Gateway Mall, Araneta City on February 26. The Gateway Gallery once again opened its doors to the girls for an afternoon of art expression and aesthetics just before the National Arts Month ended.
The Binibining Pilipinas candidates were mentored by Philippines’ finest watercolorists Jen Utleg Consumido, Joemari Sanclair Chua, Dan Macapugay and Carlo Cortez in enhancing the ladies' creativity on visualizing and translating advocacies into works of art. The girls have produced the artworks inspired by their advocacies:
From left: Samantha Panlilio – Sustainable Communities; Rowena Sasuluya – The Educator
BPCI/Released
Lois Anne Badando – Maltreatment; Patrizia Garcia – San Agustin Manila
BPCI/Released
Arianne Deseree Vairdo – Education for every Filipino children; Princess Kien Guanzon – Soar
BPCI/Released
Shanon Tampon – Animal Love Dream; Meiji Cruz – Colors of Gender
BPCI/Released
Patricia Babista – Books and Torch; Shaira Marie Rona – Tree of Life
BPCI/Released
Maureen Montagne – One Love; Vianca Marcelo – Stop Hunger
BPCI/Released
Samantha Bernardo – Malaria Free Philippines; Hazel Joy Ortiz – Fitness, Health and Wellness
BPCI/Released
Cinderella Faye Obeñita – Fight Cervical Cancer; Alexandra Rosales – Responsible Pet Ownership
BPCI/Released
Justine Felizarta – Working Overseas; Karen Laurrie Mendoza – Beautiful Chaotic Mind
BPCI/Released
Kimberly Tiquestiques -Bright; Ana Thea Cenarosa –Women in Sports
BPCI/Released
Hannah Arnold – With a book, a child can learn to read today, and with a pencil they will write their own future tomorrow; Ma. Ruth Erika Quin – Animal Sanctuary
BPCI/Released
Gabrielle Camille Basiano – You are not alone; Lovely Mercado - Success
BPCI/Released
Carina Cariño – Kanlungan ni Inay, Ilaw ng tahanan; Czarina Guiao – Aeta, parte ng lipunan
BPCI/Released
Jashmin Dimaculangan – A good day to go to school; Ma. Francesca Taruc - FRANspiration
BPCI/Released
Honey Grace Cartasano – Our Future; Noriza Valerio – The Tree of Life
BPCI/Released
Danica Joy Peralta Acuna – Child Art; Alexandra Faith Garcia – Quality of life with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease)
BPCI/Released
Mercedes Romero Pair – Step up for our health and live a colorful life; Vickie Rushton - Inclusion
BPCI/Released
Alexangela Salvador – Make it happen; Lesley Anne Ticaro – Learning the basics of education
BPCI/Released
Bellatrix Tan – CyberBELLA: Cyberbullied but lives life amazingly; Honey Be Parreñas – Promoting eco-friendly farming and techniques
BPCI/Released
These pieces of art will be available for viewing in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza soon.
Earlier this month, the Binibini candidates visited the Gateway Gallery for a quick session of Philippine history courtesy of the 30 large-scale paintings lined up at the museum’s "SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art" exhibit. — Video by Deejae Dumlao