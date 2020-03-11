MOVIES
From left: Gerald with Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto; the actor with House Speaker Alan Cayetano
Star Magic/Released
Gerald Anderson officially recognized as 'goodwill ambassador' in Congress
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Star Magic Actor Gerald Anderson was officially recognized as the Ambassador of Goodwill and Spokesperson of Philippine Youth KASAMA held yesterday at the Plenary Hall of the Congress in Batasan.

Apart from House Speaker Alan Cayetano and Majority Floor Leader Martin Romualdez Congresswoman Elenita Ermita and Congresswoman Aleta Suarez, Gerald was also welcomed by Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto. The "Star for All Seasons" expressed her interest of doing future projects with Gerald and the Philippine youth.

It can be recalled that KASAMA (Kabataang Sama-samang Maglilingkod) President Gerald Ortiz with ULAP (Union of Local authority of the Philippines) President and Quirino Governor Dakila “Dax” Cua, KASAMA National Adviser Nellie King and Sen. Imee Marcos, appointed Gerald as ambassador in a ceremony held last December 8 at the Grand Ballroom of Venus Hotel in Baguio City.

