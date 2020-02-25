MOVIES
MUSIC
Singer-actors and newlyweds Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo
Ashmatt_love, madam_sarahg via Instagram, screenshots
Matteo Guidicelli attends PSG turnover ceremony in Malacañang
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the controversy surrounding his civil wedding with "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo last week, newly-married actor Matteo Guidicelli soldiered on and made an appearance at the Presidential Security Group Change of Command Ceremony in Malacañang Park on Tuesday.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'

He was seen in full uniform and even posed for a picture with controversial pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson, which she posted on social media.

The army reservist in August 2019 was officially promoted second lieutenant of the Philippine Army Reserve.

ASHMATT MATTEO GUIDICELLI MOCHA USON SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Not true': Sarah Geronimo's manager on Matteo Guidicelli punching bodyguard
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Viva founder Vic del Rosario Jr., pop star Sarah Geronimo’s manager, denied allegations by the actress’ bodyguard...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception...
Entertainment
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Raffy Tulfo's interview with security aide over Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wedding mishap 
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Here is the entire conversation between Tulfo, Sarah's security aide Jerry Tamara and Viva Chairman and Founder Vic del...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Di tsismis ginawa ko': Bodyguard addresses Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Mommy Divine, netizens
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail made true Internet users’ dare for him to complain to TV host Raffy Tulfo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
The said civil wedding inside a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City didn’t turn civil after the groom-to-be allegedly...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Beyond the doctor-patient relationship
By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
My relationship with doctors Manny and Pie Calayan transcends the doctor-patient relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ethel Booba, Ogie Diaz blast Mocha Uson over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Ethel Booba took a swipe at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson after...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pia Wurtzbach hopes for swift justice for #ABSCBNFranchise
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has joined other celebrities who support the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.
Entertainment
fbfb
Partner
1 day ago
Pussycat Dolls led by half-Pinay Nicole Scherzinger to have Manila concert
1 day ago
The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group is back!
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sexy Talk with Us Again stars RK Bagatsing & Jane Oineza
1 day ago
‘We’re on same wavelength’
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with