Matteo Guidicelli attends PSG turnover ceremony in Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — After the controversy surrounding his civil wedding with "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo last week, newly-married actor Matteo Guidicelli soldiered on and made an appearance at the Presidential Security Group Change of Command Ceremony in Malacañang Park on Tuesday.



He was seen in full uniform and even posed for a picture with controversial pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson, which she posted on social media.

Hi daw po! Congrats sir Matteo. pic.twitter.com/4JiLkkVCAT — Mocha Uson Blog (@MochaUson) February 25, 2020

The army reservist in August 2019 was officially promoted second lieutenant of the Philippine Army Reserve.