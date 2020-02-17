Controversial candidates join Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines has presented its first batch of candidates since the Miss Universe brand separated from Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant.

Fifty-two candidates will compete for the crown on May 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena and SMX Convention Center. They are the following:

Christelle Abello from Aklan

Paula Madarieta Ortega from Albay

Christine Nicole Silvernale from Angeles City

Joecel Marie Robenta from Antique

Princess Marquez from Aurora

Bea Theresa Maynigo from Baguio City

Jan Alexis Elcano for Batanes

Nathalia Urcia from Batangas

Skelly Ivy Florida from Biliran

Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol

Dianella Louise Loya from Bulacan

Vincy Vacalares from Cagayan de Oro

Mari Danica Reynes from Cagayan Province

Krizzia Lynn Moreno from Camarines Sur

Mariam Lara Hamid from Capiz

Sigrid Grace Flores from Catanduanes

Kimberly Hakenson from Cavite

Tracy Maureen Perez from Cebu City

Apriel Smith from Cebu Province

Alaiza Malinao from Davao City

We'am Ahmed from Davao del Norte

Mariel Joyce Pascua from General Santos City

Maria Regina Malana from Isabela

Adelma Benicta from Ilocos Su

Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City

Kim Chi Crizaldo from Iloilo Province

Noreen Mangawit from Kalinga

Trizha Ocampo from La Union

Jo-Ann Flores from Laguna

Chiara Lyn Markwalder from Leyte

Ivanna Kamil Pacis from Makati

Lou Dominique Piczon from Mandaue

Alexandra Abdon from Manila

Maria Lianina Macalino from Marinduque

Caroline Joy Veronilla from Misamis Oriental

Maricres Castro from Muntinlupa

Angela Aninang from Negros Occidental

Adee Hitomi Ariate Akiyama from Oriental Mindoro

Jennifer Linda from Palawan

Patricia Mae Santos from Pampanga

Maira Ysabella Ysmael from Paranaque

Maria Nina Soriano from Pangasinan

Zandra Nicole Sta. Maria from Pasay

Riana Pangindian from Pasig City

Michele Theresa Gumabao from Quezon City

Faye Deveza from Quezon Province

Ericka Evangelista from Rizal

Marie Fee Tajaran from Romblon

Maria Isabela Galeria from Sorsogon

Carissa Rozil from Surigao del Norte

Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City

Perlyn Cayona from Zamboanga del Sur

This roster includes Lemonon, who competed against Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. She became known for her honesty of not knowing much about the government's "Build, Build, Build" program when asked about it in the question and answer portion.

"The insights of the government's 'Build, Build, Build' program. Actually, I studied so much for this Q&A, but suddenly that's something that I really don't know much about. But, at least I'm here trying to answer a good question. Thank you!" Lemonon said.

Also among the candidates to watch for is volleyball star and Miss Globe 2018 top 15 finalist Michele Theresa Gumabao, who was also Catriona's Binibini batchmate.

Last Valentine’s Day, the Maynila Ballroom of historic The Manila Hotel became the center of the Universe as Miss Universe Philippines presented the candidates this year vying for the most coveted title in pageantry.

As the Philippine franchise makes the search for that one Queen, it is only fitting that the lovely ladies be publicly introduced via the glamor and much-deserved royal treatment of a red carpet affair in the hotel that truly represents Filipino history and tradition, The Manila Hotel, the true heart of the Philippines. In keeping with the theme, the ladies donned amazing modern Ternos, some made of indigenous fabrics, to highlight not just Filipino artistry but local culture and creations as well.

Present at the glitzy affair was Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup and other luminaries, including host Christi McGary (Miss Intercontinental 2015 1st Runner-up).

During the coronation night, reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados will pass on her crown. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr. and Gabriell Fajardo