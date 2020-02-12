Here's how to catch Sarah Brightman's Manila 2020 concert

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in more than 15 years, the world’s most successful and best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman will bring her "Sarah Brightman – HYMN in Concert – World Tour 2020" to Manila on June 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Presented by Wilbros Live and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Of the tour, Brightman says fans should “expect the unexpected!”

"HYMN in Concert – World Tour" has toured five continents throughout 2018 and 2019 with over 125 shows. To enhance her world of enchantment, Brightman has partnered with Swarovski on her world tour. Her elaborate costumes and dazzling tiaras will be composed of Swarovski crystals.

Brightman unveiled her much-anticipated 15th full-length album, "HYMN," on November 9, 2018 (Decca Gold/ Universal Music Group). This marks the multiplatinum Grammy-Award-nominated classical crossover pioneer’s first new studio recording since she released the international chart-topper Dreamchaser in 2013.

“I’m so excited to share this album with everyone. HYMN is excitingly eclectic, encompassing many different styles, and I'm looking forward to performing the new songs on my world tour. Every project I’ve done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, ‘hymn,’ suggests joy — a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music,” said Sarah.

Brightman returned to the recording studio in 2016 to begin working on "HYMN" with long-time producer and collaborator Frank Peterson who notably helmed production on eight seminal recordings by the artist, including "Dive" [1993], "Fly" [1995], "Timeless (Time To Say Goodbye)" [1997], "Eden" [1998], "La Luna" [2000], "Harem" [2003], and "Symphony and Winter Symphony" [2008].

The spiritually themed "HYMN" is an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs that Brightman says felt soothing to record at this moment in her life. The album was recorded over the past two years in Hamburg, Miami, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, and Budapest.

"HYMN’s" mystical, uplifting tone is set with its title track — a song by British prog-rock band Barclay James Harvest. The release also encompasses songs by such modern composers as Eric Whitacre (“Fly To Paradise”), Japanese superstar musician and songwriter Yoshiki (“Miracle”), and German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner (“Sky and Sand”). The album closes with a new rendition of Brightman’s signature smash duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time To Say Goodbye,” singing lyrics that she wrote herself, and sung in English for the first time. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

She is also known for her iconic star turn in "The Phantom of the Opera," whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, “Time To Say Goodbye,” became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman’s albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Tickets to "Sarah Brightman – HYMN in Concert – World Tour 2020" in Manila is now on sale via TicketNet.com.ph, TicketNet outlets nationwide or Call 8911-5555 for more information.

