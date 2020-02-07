Yassi, Issa Pressman pay tribute to dad who died at 90

MANILA, Philippines — Ronald Pressman, father of celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa, has died because of complications due to old age. He was 90 years old.

Reports sais that Ronald had a heart attack last February 2 and was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

In her Instagram account, Issa posted videos of her fun moments with her father.

“If you met my father, I bet he made you smile or laugh once if not more. He was charming, always smiling, and had a great sense of humor,” Issa wrote.

"He always saw the brighter side of things, no matter what the situation. No wonder why you lived such a great and long life, you we always so positive. You were a happy ball energy Papa," she added.

Yassi, for her part, posted a video clip of her father's birthday.

"Found this gem from last year," she simply said.