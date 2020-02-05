MOVIES
MUSIC
Kapamilya love team MayWard (Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber)
ABS-CBN/Released
International journalists call for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The call for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal has snowballed, with fans of ABS-CBN network, international journalists, and even solons urging the Congress leadership to prioritize the TV network’s franchise bills on its agenda. 

Members of fan groups Laban Kapamilya and Kapamilya Online Community have publicly showed their support to have ABS-CBN’s franchise renewed, following last week’s pronouncement of entertainment industry workers, including Coco Martin, Joel Lamangan, and Ricky Lee of Artists Task Force Chacha, of their appeal to the Lower House. 

The fan groups joined the silent protest of the National Union of Journalists (NUJP), College Editors Guild of the Philippines, and Defend Job Philippines held outside the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City last Friday to light candles and continue the petition for the granting of renewed franchise for the company. 

A Paris-based organization of international journalists called Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also expressed their backing to the network, calling on the Philippine Congress to “ensure the survival of ABS-CBN . . . by renewing its franchise.” 

“As the leading TV and radio network, offering independent, verified news and information free of charge to millions of citizens, ABS-CBN plays an absolutely fundamental democratic role in the Philippines,” said Daniel Bastard, head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk. 

The organization urged Rep. Franz Alvarez, chair of the House committee on legislative franchises, to immediately put the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise on the House agenda. Bastard added, “The credibility of Philippine democracy and the balance between the different powers is at stake.” 

Nine bills in total have been filed in Congress aimed at renewing the broadcast network’s franchise. Rep. Edcel Lagman also filed a resolution urging said House committee to “report without further delay” for plenary action a consolidated version of the pending bills seeking the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.

Bayan Muna Representatives Carlos Zarate and Ferdinand Gaite, however, pointed out that to date, the House panel chaired by Rep. Alvarez still has not set hearings on the ABS-CBN franchise bills, despite the House’s Lenten adjournment being scheduled on March 14.

“We hope that the Speaker and [Alvarez] can immediately remedy this and set a hearing for next week. Time is of the essence and we must assert the independence of the House and its stand to uphold press freedom,” Zarate said.

Several other groups previously voiced support for the media company’s franchise renewal, including alliance groups Green Thumb Coalition and Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), highlighting ABS-CBN’s efforts to communicate the importance of environment protection and conservation through its relevant news reporting, educational shows, and public service programs.
 

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy enters 'America's Got Talent' finals
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has advanced to the grand finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”...
Entertainment
fbfb
#Beaden: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted together in Thailand
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo were seen together in an airport in Thailand.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kick out 'domestic abuser' Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2,' fans urge in new petition
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
"I'm sorry that I didn't... hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Not Miss Universe enough? Catriona Gray defends Zozibini Tunzi
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I think it's very unfair for someone to qualify someone based on look alone because we as Miss Universes are so much more...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ice Seguerra, Bembol Roco expose dismal showbiz work conditions at Congress inquiry
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
During the recent congressional hearing on various bills following the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia, celebrities Ice...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Catriona Gray defends alleged 'copycat' Miss Thailand
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Pageant fans compared Miss Thailand’s evening wear, hairstyle and walk with Catriona’s iconic Mayon Volcano-inspired...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ex-'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days
1 day ago
Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after tying...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Regine Velasquez hopeful for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez is very hopeful that the government will renew the franchise of TV station ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Regine Velasquez gets honest about plastic surgery, nose job
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s not against plastic surgery, but it needs to be done properly...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sen. Bong reflects on the Kobe Bryant tragedy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
His four-year-plus “staycation” at Camp Crame has radically changed the way Sen. Bong Revilla looks at life....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with