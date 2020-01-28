WATCH: Gerald Anderson reacts to competitor 'Descendants of the Sun'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson is up for the competition when his new teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart” battles GMA 7’s “Descendent of the Sun” in the ratings game.

During a recent interview with the media, Gerald said the competition between the two teleseryes that feature soldiers motivated them to work harder.

“Siguro kilala niyo ko na I'm a very competitive person, but it just made things even better. Mas mapapaganda 'yung proyekto namin kasi siyempre magiging competitive tayo sa kabila,” Gerald said.

He added that both shows want to send a message to the public regarding the lives of soldiers.

“Ang gusto lang natin iparating 'yung mensahe. Nakita niyo naman 'yung nangyari sa Taal, unang dumating 'yong mga sundalo para magbigay ng tulong. Ayan ang pinakaimportante talaga,” he added. — Video by Kat Leandicho, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.