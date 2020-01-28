WATCH: Gerald Anderson on accident on set of 'A Soldier's Heart'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed that he almost got into an accident while filming his new teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart.”

In a recent interview with the media, Gerald said the operator of the explosives had an error in prompting the effects, so explosives almost blew in front of his face.

“Muntik na rin akong masabugan sa mukha. Nakita niyo naman kung gaano ka-intense 'yung mga eksena. Nagkamali 'yung pumindot, napaaga e nandoon pa ako, tapos nagulat ako. At the end of the day, 'yung safety is number one pero kasama talaga sa action 'yung mga ganon,” Gerald shared.

Gerald, who plays a soldier in the series, said his respect for the soldiers skyrocketed after all of their military trainings.

“Pagkatapos ng training namin, nag-iba talaga 'yung tingin namin sa sundalo. Simula nang bata pa lang ako, ayon na talaga 'yung pangarap ko e, malapit sa puso ko. Nu'ng dumaan kami sa training, nakita ko 'yung mga ginagawa nila, ibang level talaga. Sana po makita n'yo sa show na to talaga,” he said.

“A Soldier’s Heart” will started airing last January 20. The series tells the story of a band of brothers made up of Alex (Gerald), Elmer (Vin Abrenica), Benjie (Yves Flores), Abe (Carlo Aquino), Michael (Nash Aguas), Phil (Jerome Ponce), and Jethro (Elmo Magalona), who all have different reasons for joining the army, but are bound by one goal: to protect the country. They are also joined by Lourd (Sue Ramirez), the sole woman in the group. — Video by Kat Leandicho