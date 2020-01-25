MOVIES
Miss World 2013 Megan Young proudly unveiled her newest title on Jan. 25, 2020 — the wife of actor-model Mikael Daez.
Mikael Daez, Megan Young Instagram
#Finally: Megan Young and Mikael Daez married after 9 years
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2020 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World 2013 Megan Young proudly unveiled her newest title on Saturday — the wife of actor-model Mikael Daez.

“Megan Young-Daez & Mikael Daez-Young,” Megan comically posted on social media with a stuck-out tongue emoji.

Megan Young-Daez & Mikael Daez-Young ????

92.5k Likes, 2,094 Comments - Megan Young (@meganbata) on Instagram: "Megan Young-Daez & Mikael Daez-Young ????"

The Kapuso stars revealed their fabulous church wedding through photos uploaded on their official Instagram accounts.

In my quest for pictures to post, a deep dive into e-mail messages 7 years ago unearthed a treasure chest of blurry memories from a trip to HK! Posting this right now because i know Bonez wants to post it first! Haha ???????????? #WeUsedToPartyQuiteABitPala #GamerVibesNaNgayon

46.6k Likes, 156 Comments - Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez) on Instagram: "In my quest for pictures to post, a deep dive into e-mail messages 7 years ago unearthed a treasure..."

The couple, who celebrated their ninth anniversary and Mikael’s 32nd birthday earlier this month, look elegant against the stained glass window backdrop, as seen in the lucky man’s photos.

Finally... I didn't forget your birthday and I didn't forget our anniversary hahahahaha ???? Happy 9 years, Fofo! No cheesy message because our photos are cheesy enough ???? #crazy4u #Ucrazy4me2 #luvU4eva

131.1k Likes, 735 Comments - Megan Young (@meganbata) on Instagram: "Finally... I didn't forget your birthday and I didn't forget our anniversary hahahahaha ???? Happy 9..."

“Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it’s time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young,” the “Amaya” lead actor posted with the hashtag #Finally.

Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it's time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young ?????? #Finally

46.3k Likes, 1,446 Comments - Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez) on Instagram: "Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it's time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young ?????? #Finally"

