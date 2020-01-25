Finally: Megan Young and Mikael Daez married after 9 years

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World 2013 Megan Young proudly unveiled her newest title on Saturday — the wife of actor-model Mikael Daez.

“Megan Young-Daez & Mikael Daez-Young,” Megan comically posted on social media with a stuck-out tongue emoji.

The Kapuso stars revealed their fabulous church wedding through photos uploaded on their official Instagram accounts.

The couple, who celebrated their ninth anniversary and Mikael’s 32nd birthday earlier this month, look elegant against the stained glass window backdrop, as seen in the lucky man’s photos.

“Hello to Megan Young-Daez and it’s time for me to get used to Mikael Daez-Young,” the “Amaya” lead actor posted with the hashtag #Finally.