MOVIES
MUSIC
The multi-awarded actor was excited to meet his local fans and create memories with them.
Wilbros Live/Released
'Hotel del Luna' star Yeo Jin Goo cancels Manila fan meet due to Taal Volcano unrest
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine fan meet of Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo, who starred opposite singer-actress IU in the hit K-drama series “Hotel del Luna,” has been canceled due to the Taal Volcano unrest.

Initially scheduled for next Saturday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the fan meeting has been canceled indefinitely for safety concerns.

"Due to the recent eruption of the Tal Volcano, we have been receiving a lot of requests from international fans to cancel the show due to everyone's safety and we appreciate the concern,” read the statement posted by Yeo Jin Goo’s representative Janus Entertainment.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who look forward to this event and to any inconvenience caused by this. We thank you for your understanding.”

"Hotel del Luna: is one of the highest-rated Korean television shows of all time and is the Regional Winner (Korea) of Best Drama Series at the 2nd Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2019.

Goo is also the recipient of multiple Best Actor awards for his role in action-thriller “Hwayi: A Monster Boy” in 2013.

More than 10 days after the volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on January 12, an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place.

State volcanology bureau Phivolcs advised those residing within high-risk areas of the 14-kilometer danger zone around the Taal Volcano to evacuate as it continues to monitor for eruption and other activity.

MANILA CONCERTS YEO JIN GOO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
JaDine: We have broken up!!!
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
This is not fake news: James Reid and Nadine Lustre have broken up and they themselves confirmed it in a joint statement (reprinted...
Entertainment
fbfb
#NoToABSCBNShutdown: Celebrities petition for franchise renewal
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here's what your favorite artistas have to say about the ABS-CBN franchise renewal issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Thank you, JaDine': Insider sources reveal why James Reid, Nadine Lustre withheld split
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed that they broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 19 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fbfb
Iza Calzado mistaken for Issa Pressman over James Reid, Nadine Lustre split
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Iza Calzado has spread some good vibes amid the breakup between fellow actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Partner
1 hour ago
Here's how you can catch Billie Eilish in Manila this 2020
1 hour ago
Global, chart-topping artist Billie Eilish is bringing her highly-anticipated "WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR" to the Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Partner
2 hours ago
Swing Out Sister announces Philippine concert tour
2 hours ago
English pop duo Swing Out Sister, composed of Corinne Drewery and Andy Connell, is heading back to the Philippines for their...
Entertainment
fbfb
Partner
2 hours ago
'Yorme' Isko Moreno to host grand Chinese New Year 2020 countdown
2 hours ago
Get ready for the biggest celebration to kick off the Year of the Rat! 
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
James Reid, Nadine Lustre clear Issa Pressman from cheating allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre responded to Yassi Pressman's statement defending her sister Issa Pressman,...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Manilennials stars on the biggest misconception about millennials
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Whether on radio or TV, one gets to hear an enormous amount of discussion on millennials, a.k.a. Generation Y.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with