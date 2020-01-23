'Hotel del Luna' star Yeo Jin Goo cancels Manila fan meet due to Taal Volcano unrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine fan meet of Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo, who starred opposite singer-actress IU in the hit K-drama series “Hotel del Luna,” has been canceled due to the Taal Volcano unrest.

Initially scheduled for next Saturday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the fan meeting has been canceled indefinitely for safety concerns.

"Due to the recent eruption of the Tal Volcano, we have been receiving a lot of requests from international fans to cancel the show due to everyone's safety and we appreciate the concern,” read the statement posted by Yeo Jin Goo’s representative Janus Entertainment.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to all the fans who look forward to this event and to any inconvenience caused by this. We thank you for your understanding.”

"Hotel del Luna: is one of the highest-rated Korean television shows of all time and is the Regional Winner (Korea) of Best Drama Series at the 2nd Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2019.

Goo is also the recipient of multiple Best Actor awards for his role in action-thriller “Hwayi: A Monster Boy” in 2013.

More than 10 days after the volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on January 12, an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place.

State volcanology bureau Phivolcs advised those residing within high-risk areas of the 14-kilometer danger zone around the Taal Volcano to evacuate as it continues to monitor for eruption and other activity.