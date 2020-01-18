Stars to the rescue

Curtain-raiser:

A loyal Funfare reader sent me the following poem with a request to share it with other readers (he assured that, knock on wood, “I’m not afflicted with it, ganda ng poem, ganda i-share.”)

Alzheimer’s Poem

Do not ask me to remember

Do not try to make me understand.

Let me rest and know you’re with me.

Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.

I’m confused beyond your concept.

I am sad and sick and lost.

All I know is that I need you

To be with me at all cost.

Do not lose your patience with me.

Do not scold or curse my cry.

I can’t help the way I’m acting,

Can’t be different though I try.

Just remember that I need you,

That the best of me is gone.

Please don’t fail to stand beside me,

Love me till my life is done.

* * *

Tragedy does bring out the best and the worst in us. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. But bless the stars who don’t give bashers a damn and just go on helping in their own way the victims of Taal eruption.

Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos consoled her province-mates, bringing boxes of goods, some of which were donated by her son Luis Manzano who, it turned out, was helping in his own quiet way while being bashed about masks.

“I love you, Lucky!” Vilma addressed Luis with the famous greeting that she used to end her TV show with, simply rising above the non-issue raised against Luis.

Alden Richards’ Concha’s restaurant in Tagaytay was covered with ashes but he hastened to donate P10,000 for the victims, borrowed from his dad, from Japan where he was when the volcano erupted last Sunday.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Andrea Torres, Derek Ramsay was pictured carrying a big box of relief goods. The Ramsays have a vacation house in the province, also covered by ashfall.

The City of Manila led by Yorme Isko Moreno (with Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua and the City Council) donated P500,000 each to the towns of Talisay, Taal, Agoncillo, Lemery and Laurel.

Aside from Vilma and STAR Remember When? columnist Danny Dolor and Susan Roces, other celebrities also affected because they have properties in Batangas include John Prats (who owns a resort), Regal Matriarch Lily Monteverde, Boy Abunda, Nestor Cuartero, Piolo Pascual, Christopher de Leon, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Aster Amoyo, Zanjoe Marudo, Howie Severino, the family of Chris Tiu, Gabby Concepcion (a beach resort), the family of Jolina Magdangal, and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu (Pamana restaurant and a Bed & Breakfast overlooking the Taal Lake).

Photo by Edward dela Cuesta Myrtle Sarrosa (front) with the executives of the Phina Livewell Solutions, maker of the Nouve Eau De Toilette which she is endorsing, namely Phillip Young (chairman and president), Phillip Norman Young (VP for sales and marketing), Noreen Pearl Young (VP for finance) and Nicole Pamela Chu ( VP for Business Development and International Sales)

Myrtle also signs in

Myrtle Sarrosa is donating to the Taal victims part of her talent fee including what she’s earning as the new brand ambassador of Nouve Eau De Toilette fragrance collection.

The former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate and UP Broadcast Communication cum laude graduate announced it last Wednesday during her Nouve launch witnessed by the executives of Phina Livewell Solutions (maker of the fragrance) Phillip Young (chairman and president), Phillip Norman Young (VP for sales and marketing), Noreen Pearl Young and Nicole Pamela Chu.

“I’ve been in the industry since 2012 and blessed to be trusted by different brands,” said Myrtle, “This partnership with Nouve is special to me because I’m a user of their scents.

In 2019, Myrtle starred in three movies and she looks forward to more projects this year. She’s also busy cosplaying and gaming.

