First Summer MMFF 2020: What you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is slated for April, the MMFF Executive Committee announced last Wednesday.

The festival will open on "Sabado de Gloria" (Holy Saturday) on April 11 this year.

Related Stories FULL LIST: MMFF 2019 winners

A total of eight feature-length films will be exhibited in theaters nationwide over an 11-day period.

Like the usual MMFF, foreign films are prohibited from being shown in the Philippines during this time.

All entries must be submitted no later than February 15 and must be produced in 2019 onwards, including those that were not shortlisted or chosen for the 45th MMFF lineup in December last year.

The festival’s executive committee said they are targetting a P500 million gross for the Summer MMFF.

The 2019 MMFF reached P955 million box office earnings, barely missing the targeted P1 billion festival gross and failing to beat the record set by the 2018 MMFF at around P1.06 billion.