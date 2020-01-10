MOVIES
MUSIC
The Summer MMFF will open on Holy Saturday on April 11 this year.
Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) via Facebook
First Summer MMFF 2020: What you need to know
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 7:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is slated for April, the MMFF Executive Committee announced last Wednesday.

The festival will open on "Sabado de Gloria" (Holy Saturday) on April 11 this year. 

A total of eight feature-length films will be exhibited in theaters nationwide over an 11-day period.

Like the usual MMFF, foreign films are prohibited from being shown in the Philippines during this time.

All entries must be submitted no later than February 15 and must be produced in 2019 onwards, including those that were not shortlisted or chosen for the 45th MMFF lineup in December last year.

The festival’s executive committee said they are targetting a P500 million gross for the Summer MMFF.

The 2019 MMFF reached P955 million box office earnings, barely missing the targeted P1 billion festival gross and failing to beat the record set by the 2018 MMFF at around P1.06 billion.

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL MMFF SUMMER METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL SUMMER MMFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Liza Soberano asks Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
“Words for the president? Oh my gosh!” Liza gasped.
Entertainment
fb tw
Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala Nation’ beats GMA’s new Sunday show
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” scored 11.7 percent last January 5 as it featured a...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta reacts to rumors linking KC Concepcion to apl.de.ap
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
According to reports, apl was allegedly the reason why KC did not spend New Year and Sharon's birthday celebrations with...
Entertainment
fb tw
Tala: The nation’s current dance anthem that almost didn’t happen
By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo’s Tala is lighting up the music charts, getting the whole country dancing and just shining brightly more...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta pleads Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta has continued her 54th birthday bash in ABS-CBN following her contract renewal with the...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains open letter to KC Concepcion
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The “Crying Ladies” star said that it’s essentially just drama from a mother who misses her daughter.
Entertainment
fb tw
3 hours ago
Too 'classy' to host 'It's Showtime'? Catriona Gray reacts
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray finds her first week hosting at the ABS-CBN noontime variety show “It’s...
Entertainment
fb tw
3 hours ago
Yeng Constantino posts bail for cyber libel
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Singer-actress Yeng Constantino has posted bail after she has been issued a warrant of arrest by the Regional Trial Court...
Entertainment
fb tw
4 hours ago
Anne leaves intimate message for Erwan on his birthday
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“I can not wait for our little girl to feel that same kind of security and love your gentle arms have to give.&rdq...
Entertainment
fb tw
Sponsored
4 hours ago
The comic is coming: 5 reasons not to miss Dave Chappelle shows in Manila
By Euden Valdez | 4 hours ago
If there’s one internationally recognized stand-up comic that Filipinos must know of, it has to be Dave Chappelle. Here’s...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with