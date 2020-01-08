Dingdong Dantes names memes winner

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes has reacted on the viral memes on social media showing his photos and name being edited into different personas.

In his Twitter account, Dingdong posted one of the memes. The meme shows him naked in a classroom while holding his test paper.

And the winner is..... Dingdong DoneTest! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MpEZVLl0qP — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) January 6, 2020

“And the winner is..... Dingdong DoneTest!” Dingdong wrote with three laughing emojis.

Twitter users commented different memes on Dingdong's post, including "Dingdong Dante," "Dingdong Dancesteps," "KingKong Dantes," Dingdong Mic Test," “Dingdong Drugtest,” and “Dingdong Godbless,” to name a few.

It is not clear, however, where does this viral trend comes from. Because of the memes, "Dingdong Dantes" became a top-trending Twitter topic on Tuesday.

Apart from Dingdong memes, the first Filipino memes of the year also featured different celebrities including Jessica Sogo, Bavarian Rivera, Julia Burrito, Piolo Askal, Rico Blanket, Enrique Hills, Ryza Soberano and Echo Bag.