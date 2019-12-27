The China Circus ushers in Christmas at Araneta City

Pictures speak a thousand words but they can never capture the magic of a dazzling show like The Grand China Acrobatic Circus that opened on Christmas Day at the Big Dome (good until Jan. 4, 2020).

Last Tuesday, families (mine included) were treated to the show in keeping with the Araneta City’s long tradition of ushering in Christmas with a magical touch. Similar spectacular shows have been presented in the same venue but the Circus is something else.

Twenty-three performers (plus three assistants) wowed the crowd (composed mostly of children) with awesome performances that drew ohs and ahs, deafening applause and cheers — the graceful dancers on bicycles initially waving huge fans and then climbing on top of each other as they circled the stage; male acrobats; the same biking girls now twirling plates on sticks (look, Ma, not a plate has fallen!) in a balancing act that defies the law of gravity ; the male acrobats executing a breathtaking act standing shoulder-to-shoulder while holding on to a pole; the juggler that started his turn with two balls and then three and then four and then five until he was doing it with 10 balls, not one of which fell; and the yoyo dancers “playing” with the toy with amazing precision as they capped the show with the Santa Claus (how come he’s so thin?) taking a collective bow with them.

(Tickets to the show are priced P1,590 for VIP; P1,325 for Patron A; P1,060 for Patron B; P795 for Lower Box Premium; P585 for Lower Box Regular; P375 for Upper Box; and P205 for General Admission.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)