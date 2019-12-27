MOVIES
MUSIC
The China Circus ushers in Christmas at Araneta City
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 27, 2019 - 12:00am

Pictures speak a thousand words but they can never capture the magic of a dazzling show like The Grand China Acrobatic Circus that opened on Christmas Day at the Big Dome (good until Jan. 4, 2020).

Last Tuesday, families (mine included) were treated to the show in keeping with the Araneta City’s long tradition of ushering in Christmas with a magical touch. Similar spectacular shows have been presented in the same venue but the Circus is something else.

Twenty-three performers (plus three assistants) wowed the crowd (composed mostly of children) with awesome performances that drew ohs and ahs, deafening applause and cheers — the graceful dancers on bicycles initially waving huge fans and then climbing on top of each other as they circled the stage; male acrobats; the same biking girls now twirling plates on sticks (look, Ma, not a plate has fallen!) in a balancing act that defies the law of gravity ; the male acrobats executing a breathtaking act standing shoulder-to-shoulder while holding on to a pole; the juggler that started his turn with two balls and then three and then four and then five until he was doing it with 10 balls, not one of which fell; and the yoyo dancers “playing” with the toy with amazing precision as they capped the show with the Santa Claus (how come he’s so thin?) taking a collective bow with them.

(Tickets to the show are priced P1,590 for VIP; P1,325 for Patron A; P1,060 for Patron B; P795 for Lower Box Premium; P585 for Lower Box Regular; P375 for Upper Box; and P205 for General Admission.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

 

 

 

BIG DOME THE GRAND CHINA ACROBATIC CIRCUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My 10 best films of 2019
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 1 day ago
2019 was a bumper year for Filipino movies.
Entertainment
fb tw
‘Nothing wrong with being a Mama’s Boy’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Angelo Noel Carandang, known as Gelo to his family and tagged as Oleg by his college friends, is surely an eye-candy.
Entertainment
fb tw
Max Collins and Pancho Magno announce Christmas surprise
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
The couple has been married for just over two years and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11.
Entertainment
fb tw
GMA Network seeks reversal of P890K fine on Eddie Garcia case
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
GMA Network on Monday said it submitted an appeal to reverse the 890,000-peso fine meted by the Department of Labor and Employment...
Entertainment
fb tw
The groom cries, so does the bride
By Ricky Lo | 9 days ago
It happened when Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla and 2016 Bb. Pilipinas runner-up Angelica Alita were at a Christian ceremony...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Christmas visits Unified
By Baby A. Gil | 2 hours ago
Christmastime sent out a shower of blessings to Unified last Friday, Dec. 15.
Entertainment
fb tw
2 hours ago
Melanie C in Manila soon
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 hours ago
After an ‘incredible’ reunion with the Spice Girls in 2019, the British singer looks forward to solo a international...
Entertainment
fb tw
8 hours ago
Judy Ann Santos speaks up on international Best Actress award, MMFF 2019 nomination
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos still could not believe that she won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded...
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
In Photos: MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars
12 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 held its annual Parade of Stars last December 22 in Taguig City.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Double celebration
By Chuck Gomez | 1 day ago
Beautederm Corporation celebrated its 10th anniversary during recently concluded BeautéCon 2019 held at the Marriott...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with