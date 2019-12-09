MOVIES
MUSIC
Ganados at the Preliminary Competition
Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather
FULL TEXT: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe 2019 opening statement
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines  — Cheers erupted as Philippine bet Gazini Ganadas delivered her opening statement during the coronation of the highly-anticipated Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

In her opening statement, the beauty from Talisay, Cebu, an elderly care advocate, said no one should be left behind.

"The world is aging and my grandparents raised me and I’ve worked in an organization that is supporting for elderly care. I learned that, I realized that there’s stigma between ageism, poverty and exclusivity and invisibility," she said.

Ganados added: "It's rightful for us to remember they were the ones who pave the way for us and we reciprocate that love and no one should ever be left behind. "

She earlier said that what she wants for Christmas and her birthday is to win the Miss Universe crown.

"So Steve, I only want one thing for Christmas and my birthday and you already know about that."

GAZINI GANADOS MISS UNIVERSE 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: The 68th Miss Universe pageant
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Philippines' Catriona Gray will crown her successor at the 2019 edition of the Miss Universe competition on December 9...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bianca & Sherwin’s ‘secret’ revealed
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Until last Friday night (Dec. 6) when they showed up together at the Manila Hotel for former Pres./Mayor Joseph “Earp”...
Entertainment
fb tw
WATCH: Gazini shares fear of not being able to share emotion in English
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Philippine bet to Miss Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados shared one of her struggles in her pageant journey.
Entertainment
fb tw
FULL TEXT: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe 2019 opening statement
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In her opening statement, the beauty from Talisay, Cebu, an elderly care advocate, said no one should be left behin...
Entertainment
fb tw
Filipino Muslim bet hailed Miss Supranational 2019 interview winner, lands in top 25
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Philippines Resham Ramirez Saeed has finished in the top 25 of Miss Supranational 2019 in Silesia, Poland on Saturd...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
9 minutes ago
'A year with purpose': Catriona Gray's final words as Miss Universe 2018
9 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Monday described  her reign in three words: “unforgettable, life-changing and...
Entertainment
fb tw
18 minutes ago
WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant
By Rosette Adel | 18 minutes ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi nailed the question and answer portion of the pagea...
Entertainment
fb tw
32 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2019 is South Africa, Gazini Ganados' pick
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 32 minutes ago
Miss Universe South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned as Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 hour ago
WATCH: 'Know what they’re representing,’ Catriona tells Miss Universe 2019 finalists
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on Monday (Philippine time) gave her advice to the Miss Universe 2019 finalists, citing...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 hour ago
'Mali sya': Steve Harvey wrongly says Philippines is 'Best National Costume' winner
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the Best National Costume special award...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with