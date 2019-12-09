FULL TEXT: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe 2019 opening statement

MANILA, Philippines — Cheers erupted as Philippine bet Gazini Ganadas delivered her opening statement during the coronation of the highly-anticipated Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

In her opening statement, the beauty from Talisay, Cebu, an elderly care advocate, said no one should be left behind.

"The world is aging and my grandparents raised me and I’ve worked in an organization that is supporting for elderly care. I learned that, I realized that there’s stigma between ageism, poverty and exclusivity and invisibility," she said.

Ganados added: "It's rightful for us to remember they were the ones who pave the way for us and we reciprocate that love and no one should ever be left behind. "

She earlier said that what she wants for Christmas and her birthday is to win the Miss Universe crown.

"So Steve, I only want one thing for Christmas and my birthday and you already know about that."