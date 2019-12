In Photos: Philippines' Gazini Ganados at Miss Universe 2019 Preliminary Competition

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Gazini Ganados has made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to making it to the semifinals, Gazini competed at the Preliminary Competition last Saturday. Check out her photos from Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather.

Ganados introducing herself. Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather

Ganados at the swimwear competition. Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather

Ganados at the evening gown competition. Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather

Ganados at the National Costume competition. Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather