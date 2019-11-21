Sunshine Cruz reveals why daughters aren't using Cesar Montano's surname as screen name

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz revealed the reason why her daughters Angelina, Samantha and Chesca are using Cruz as a screen name and not their father Cesar Montano’s surname.

In an interview with the media during her contract signing with Em-core Dot Net where she and her daughters are the new endorsers, Sunshine said it is her manager Arnold Vegafria that suggested to use Cruz because her daughters are into music.

"Pinaalam kasi niya kasi 'yong careers nila they are more into singing, so we all know that the Cruzes are known musicians talaga. So I think it's the fault of Arnold. Like si Donna, Donna Yrastorza 'yan before pero she also uses Cruz so musician kasi. I think Arnold 'no? This is an advantage for them," Sunshine explained.

Arnold said he asked Cesar’s permission first and he agreed to that.

"Nagkita kami sa Las Vegas... Sabi niya, 'It's OK anak ko pa rin 'yan, dugo ko pa rin 'yan.' Screen name lang naman 'yon eh," Arnold said.

Angelina, who turned 18 years old recently, said that the screen name Cruz will help her in the industry.

"I feel that the screen name could actually help cause I feel that everyone in the industry has one so since our name is Cruz. Like Tita Donna Cruz, it's really Cruzes who are musically inclined, so I feel that it could help us. But it's not our real name, it's not legally changed or anything, it's just a screen name," Angelina clarified.

