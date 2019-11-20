MOVIES
Inigo Pascual performing at the Los Angeles Clippers’ Filipino Heritage Night.
ABS-CBN/Released
Inigo Pascual performs at NBA game
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 1:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Inigo Pascual recently launched the music video for his hit single “Catching Feelings” in the United States, where he performed during the Los Angeles Clippers’ Filipino Heritage Night.

The pop star premiered the music video at the LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunders game held at the legendary Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where he sang the summery island pop track that has become of his fastest rising songs to date.

The new “Catching Feelings” music video was entirely shot in the Philippines and highlights the 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s interpretation of the uncertain journey of going to and fro between the frustrations of falling in love, before finally giving in to the feeling.

Jabbawockeez member and Bruno Mars’ choreographer and dancer Phil Tayag arranged and completed the dance routine for the song, complementing the already-established moves of Inigo that can be seen on the “Catching Feelings” dance challenge.

The track, which features music producer Moophs, has been heard in radio stations from Manila all the way to California and has also accumulated almost 1.5 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, the “Catching Feelings” dance challenge, which Inigo himself started, has now amassed a total combined entries of 35,000 on video-sharing app Tiktok and other social networking sites.

The hit single is produced under Tarsier Records, an underground music label which has been driving for the breakthrough of Filipino talents like Inigo to the international music stage, in line with ABS-CBN’s commitment to introduce the exceptional artistry of Filipinos to global audiences.

“Catching Feelings” music video will premiere in the Philippines today, 8 p.m. on MYX Philippines and 9 p.m. on Tarsier Records’ YouTube channel.

INIGO PASCUAL
