Michelle Dee during her coronation as Miss World Philippines 2019
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
Melanie Marquez didn't know Michelle Dee joined Miss World Philippines
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has revealed that she didn’t know that her daughter Michelle Dee joined the Miss World Philippines pageant.

During a recent interview with Iya Villania for the GMA show "Mars Pa More,” Melanie said she only discovered that Michelle join the pageant through Michelle’s father.  

“Hindi ko alam. Ang nagsabi lang sa akin 'yung tatay niya. Gusto ako i-surprise. Tapos nu'ng nalaman ko sa tatay niya, parang ako 'yung sumali. Aligaga ako, ako 'yung kinakabahan kasi hindi ko nakita 'yung preparations niya,” Melanie said.

Nonetheless, Melanie is confident that her daughter is ready to join the competition.

“I think she's ready kasi sinabi ko 'yan last year. Ang sabi ko, 'Anak, kung hindi ka prepared, never join. You have to be physically, mentally and emotionally prepared kasi marami dyan na hindi mo expected na mangyayari. You can't please everyone, but give your best, be sincere and (be) yourself,'” she said.    

Now that Michelle will represent the Philippines at the Miss World pageant this December, Melanie shared her advice for her daughter.

“Siyempre proud ako pero ang gusto kong ma-instill sa anak ko, being a beauty queen is not just glamor, it has to go deeper. You have to have a meaning or a purpose tsaka 'yung cause. I always believed (that) in beauty, you have to need a kind heart and you're willing to serve,” she explained.

At her sendoff party last week, Michelle revealed that her advocacy is about autism. She wants to increase Autism Society Philippines chapters and make the non-profit organization expand, especially in rural areas.

“For the Miss World Beauty with a Purpose, I think my personal advocacy happens to fit the Miss World criteria, that is raising awareness on addressing autism,” said Michelle, who was also recently launched together with Kapuso actor David Licauco as the endorser of the face of Em-core Dot Net, a company specializing in food supplements such as 24-Alkaline C, 24 Alka-White, 24-Green Restore and 24-Green Cafe, to name a few.

Michelle vies for the Philippines' second Miss World crown, to be decided during the finals night on December 14 in London.

