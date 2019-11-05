Inday Barretto breaks silence on Marjorie's video uploaded by Claudine

MANILA, Philippines — Inday Barretto, the mother of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine Barretto, has broken her silence on the viral video shot in a hospital wherein Marjorie was heard allegedly threatening her.

In her private Instagram account, Inday posted her side of the story, admitting that she was the Inday that Marjorie was referring in the video.

Related Stories Barretto sisters bond with mom Inday

“I am the Inday Marjorie was referring to after a big fight in the hospital about the Subic home we own. I'm in shock and in so much pain as a mother. I just learned about the video and my heart breaks," Inday wrote.

"Marjorie, Claudine said everything, pls don't drag my name Marjorie. Didn't know you were doing DAMAGE CONTROL BY USING ME. Learn to tell the truth and nothing but the truth,” she added.

The screenshot of Inday’s Instagram story was also posted by Claudine in her Instagram account.

“Nagsalita na ang Mommy. The Truth will always always Prevail,” Claudine captioned the photo.

Claudine also posted a photo of her hugging her mom, saying: "I luv u & respect u so much @estrellabarretto."

Marjorie earlier reportedly claimed that the Inday she was referring to in the video was not her mom.

In the viral video posted by Claudine, Marjorie was heard allegedly threatening to hurt their mom.

“Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko," Marjorie allgedly said in the video, as quoted by Claudine.