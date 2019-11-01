MOVIES
My Chemical Romance has confirmed they will be performing together again.
My Chemical Romance/Website
My Chemical Romance is back for a reunion show
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2019 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — It's official: alternative rock heroes My Chemical Romance are reuniting to play a show together. 

After six years of hiatus, the band announced on their Twitter account that they would be playing a show on December 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. 

The band visited Manila for a concert in 2008 at the Fort Bonifacio Open Field in Taguig. 

Rumors of an impending reunion hit a peak sometime in 2016 after all of the band members posted a cryptic video social media showing the date September 27. 

The rumors were later quelled after they announced on their official page that it was to promote the release of their 10-year anniversary reissue of "The Black Parade." 

"We've been really touched and blown away by the response to the teaser trailer, [but] we are not touring and there is no reunion planned - only a release for the anniversary of The Black Parade," the statement said. "Thanks so much for continuing to keep MCR in your minds and in your hearts."

But earlier this year, Joe Jonas on the KISS Breakfast show with KISS FM in the UK claimed that the band was practicing next to the Jonas Brothers in New York. My Chemical Romance was quick to refute these claims with guitarist Frank Iero calling them a "Disney band."

During their time together, the quartet released four full-length records, culminating in "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys" in 2010.

As for the possibility of new music together, none of the members have commented on the future after the show. 

