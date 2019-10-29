'Pak na pak': Cha Eun Woo charms Philippines in first fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines — “'Di ba nga ito ang 'yong gusto (Isn’t this what you wanted)?”

When K-Pop and K-Drama star Cha Eun Woo sang those lines from Ben and Ben’s heartbreak anthem “Kathang Isip,” Pinoy fans couldn’t help but answer “yes” and “I do.”

Astro’s visual and face of the group captured the hearts of thousands in his first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines titled “Just One 10 Minute,” last Saturday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The “face genius” proved he can carry a tune in three languages, even playing the piano in his own rendition of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” which Pinoy Aroha (Astro’s fandom name) correctly predicted he would perform.

Up against high-powered concert-ready speakers, screams of fans pierced the fully-packed 2000-seater venue as the idol made endearing quips in Filipino, such as “pak na pak (fabulous)” and “mahal kita (I love you).”

Decibels did hit earsplitting levels when Cha Eun Woo made an outfit change onstage as part of the first segment, “Challenge! CHApago.” Switching jackets, he momentarily revealed his white undershirt, which left little to the imagination.

Cha Eun Woo was aptly nicknamed “the white tee guy” during Astro’s “Breathless” era when it became his signature look. Surely enough, the heartthrob left his watchers breathless, proving he needed less than a "hanbok" or suit to elicit shouting from loving fans.

Lucky audience members were randomly awarded giveaways like the hat Cha Eun Woo was wearing, a signed polaroid, and a signed basketball, among others.

One moment that left fans on the verge of dying was during the soccer challenge when the not-so-lucky idol failed to make the targeted number of goals in a makeshift bucket guarded by a goalkeeper. The penalty was he had to dance in a cute manner to the “Be Mine” aegyo song, much to the delight of the audience.

Cha Eun Woo was also quizzed on his knowledge of the dramas he’s filmed, tasked to recall and reenact moments like when he famously touched his cheek in a kiss scene from “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung.”

“I think this is what I did in my memory,” his translator said in English.

The audience, probably part-time FBI agents, helped the fan meeting’s host fact-check Cha Eun Woo’s answers in real-time on a wide range of topics, including music, acting, and personal habits.

The K-drama star also received a host of acting accolades since last year for his role in "Gangnam Beauty," including Best New Actor, Hallyu Star Award, Rising Star Award, Most Searched Rookie Actor, Male Idol-Actor Award, and Most Charming Actor.

Cha Eun Woo closed the program with good news for both audience members and #TeamBahay fans: He will return to the Philippines with his Astro members.