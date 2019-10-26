Kawit perfect as cinematic backdrop

MANILA, Philippines — Local and international filmmakers need not look far to scout for a set location, which can indubitably add appeal to any small or big screen project. I am referring to Kawit, Cavite that is sure to make for an interesting and perfect cinematic backdrop for many reasons.

For one, the history-rich municipality in the south of Luzon is known as the birthplace of Philippine Independence declared by Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo.

Mayor Angelo Emilio Aguinaldo, one of the national hero’s descendants, said film outfits are welcome to set up their production in their town as part of the local government’s objective of creating tourism boom.

In fact, Mayor Angelo together with other town officials recently led the formal launch of the Kawit tourism campaign dubbed as #TaraSaKawit. 2019 Binibining Pilipinas-International Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong was tapped as Kawit’s tourism ambassadress.

Local and foreign tourists, the mayor assured, do not have to drive for long hours in order to reach Kawit with the Manila-Cavite Expressway making the trip smooth and convenient. From Manila, it will only take a 30-minute drive to set foot in places where historical events unfolded and learn stories about the once battleground during the war. If it would still remain impossible for you, then motion pictures have the “ability” to bring the audience to Kawit and make them feel as if they’re actually on location.

Some of the historical sites that Mayor Angelo would recommend are the Aguinaldo Shrine, the Baldomero Aguinaldo Shrine, the Battle of Binakayan and Dalahican site, General Candido Tirona Monument, the six-hectare salterns or Irasan, Pandayan and the 400-year-old St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The Aguinaldo Shrine is the ancestral house of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo where the Independence of the Philippines from Spain was first declared on June 12, 1898. It was also in the same event when the Philippine flag was unfurled and our national anthem was played.

The 37-year-old mayor shared that they never fail to celebrate that important event in Philippine history every year with mostly Kawiteños joining in the march. He hopes to expand the next Independence Day celebration by involving the whole country “because every year our Independence Day is being celebrated in Luneta but if you will look into our history, it was here in Kawit where the country’s independence was declared. Dito nag-wave ng flag at yung pambansang awit natin (pinatugtog). So, I hope everyone will come here to celebrate.”

Mayor Angelo believes Patch, who has a growing social media following, will help attract people to visit Kawit.

Patch, for her part, said, “Although I’m not from Cavite, I’m representing the Philippines so I’m always proud to promote our tourism and syempre masaya rin ako traveling to other places. I am learning a lot like this that while I know Kawit is the birthplace of Philippine Independence, it’s only now that I realized that we should celebrate (Independence Day) here and not in Luneta. Napaka-rich sa history ng Kawit and like what the mayor just said, ang lapit-lapit lang so why not come here.”

By the way, the beauty queen will represent our country in the Miss International pageant in Japan on Nov. 12.