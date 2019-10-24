MOVIES
MUSIC
Julia Barretto
OPPO/Released
Another Ang businessman denies links to Julia Barretto
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang has denied rumors linking him to Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto.

According to an Abante report, Ramon said the news is too “malicious” and he didn’t knew Julia personally.

“Never ko pa po nakilala si Julia Barretto. Nakita n’yo naman po ang edad n’ya, parang apo ko na. Kaya ito pong mga istorya na ito ay ‘malicious’,” Ramon said.

“Siguro paglaki pa ng kaunti ng mga sarili kong apo, puwede silang maging magkakaibigan,” he added.

He also asked the public to not give too much attention to the rumors.

“Huwag na po natin pagbigyan ng pansin, at mas marami pa po tayong kailangan gawin para mapabuti ang bansa natin,” he said.

The news came out from a tabloid recently reported that actress Marjorie Barretto is allegedly offering her children to wealthy businessmen for a price.

In the tell-all interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila last Tuesday, Marjorie denied that she’s selling her children.

“I would like to address this to everybody: My children are not for sale. I don’t even have very much wealthy friends to sell my children to. My children work very, very hard. Matitino po ang mga anak ko,” she said.

“I understand where this is coming from. Maybe they think the mother’s a mistress, and maybe they think she’s a mistress for money. But that’s not the truth. I’m not a mistress for money,” she stressed.

JULIA BARRETTO MARJORIE BARRETTO RAMON ANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Marjorie Barretto has finally admitted that former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter...
Entertainment
'Possessed, paranoid': Gretchen Barretto reacts to Marjorie's tell-all 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto has addressed issues raised by her sister Marjorie during the latter’s tell-all interview...
Entertainment
'It's Gretchen who broke down': Marjorie Barretto narrates version of what happened at dad's wake
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Marjorie Barretto has broken her silence on what happened at the wake of her father Miguel wherein a commotion...
Entertainment
Philippines' Samantha Lo a front-runner at Miss Grand International 2019 Best in National Costume
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
After making headlines for her delayed trip to Venezuela due to passport issues, Miss Grand International Philippines 2019...
Entertainment
Wowowin changes the game
By Angel Javier Cruz | 15 hours ago
Your favorite afternoon variety show just got a makeover! And it’s beyond anyone’s expectations.
Entertainment
Latest
22 minutes ago
Judy Ann Santos still hoping for movie with Claudine Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 minutes ago
Juday said nothing is impossible in the industry today. 
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Barretto vs Gutierrez: Gretchen drags Ruffa, Annabelle Rama into family feud
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto criticized Ruffa Gutierrez after Ruffa commented on Julia Barretto’s post in Instagram.
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Why Young JV named his own label ‘Not So Famous’
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Is it a sign of humility that Young JV (full name: Eduardo JV Arancillo Kapunan III) decided to name his own music label Not...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Giving advice on air
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
No time is ever wasted when DZMM anchors Bro. Jun Banaag, O.P., Dr. Bles Salvador, and lawyer Claire Castro with Mare Yao...
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Vice Ganda is Cherry Prepaid’s newest endorser
By Ver Paulino | 15 hours ago
Cherry Prepaid presented Vice Ganda as its newest ambassador and its Ganda Promos during a grand launch held recently at Novotel...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with