Another Ang businessman denies links to Julia Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang has denied rumors linking him to Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto.

According to an Abante report, Ramon said the news is too “malicious” and he didn’t knew Julia personally.

“Never ko pa po nakilala si Julia Barretto. Nakita n’yo naman po ang edad n’ya, parang apo ko na. Kaya ito pong mga istorya na ito ay ‘malicious’,” Ramon said.

“Siguro paglaki pa ng kaunti ng mga sarili kong apo, puwede silang maging magkakaibigan,” he added.

He also asked the public to not give too much attention to the rumors.

“Huwag na po natin pagbigyan ng pansin, at mas marami pa po tayong kailangan gawin para mapabuti ang bansa natin,” he said.

The news came out from a tabloid recently reported that actress Marjorie Barretto is allegedly offering her children to wealthy businessmen for a price.

In the tell-all interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila last Tuesday, Marjorie denied that she’s selling her children.

“I would like to address this to everybody: My children are not for sale. I don’t even have very much wealthy friends to sell my children to. My children work very, very hard. Matitino po ang mga anak ko,” she said.

“I understand where this is coming from. Maybe they think the mother’s a mistress, and maybe they think she’s a mistress for money. But that’s not the truth. I’m not a mistress for money,” she stressed.