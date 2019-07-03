GMA releases statement on Eddie Garcia’s accident

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network has finished its internal investigation on the accident at the set of “Rosang Agimat,” where veteran actor Eddie Garcia tripped in cables that led to a fatal neck and cervical fracture.

“GMA Network has completed its internal investigation on the accident involving the late Mr. Eddie Garcia,” the TV station said in an official statement released on June 2.

But before releasing the results of the investigation, the network said they wish to give the report to Garcia’s family first.

“The family wishes to be given a copy before we share the report with the public,” the statement said.

Garcia, 90, suffered from neck and cervical fracture when he fell head-first while shooting gun fight scenes in Tondo, Manila. After being in a critical condition and in a comatose state for over a week, the multi-awarded actor and director passed away on June 20.