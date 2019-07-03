MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Eddie Garcia died on June 20. He was 90.
The STAR/File
GMA releases statement on Eddie Garcia’s accident
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network has finished its internal investigation on the accident at the set of “Rosang Agimat,” where veteran actor Eddie Garcia tripped in cables that led to a fatal neck and cervical fracture.

“GMA Network has completed its internal investigation on the accident involving the late Mr. Eddie Garcia,” the TV station said in an official statement released on June 2.

But before releasing the results of the investigation, the network said they wish to give the report to Garcia’s family first.

“The family wishes to be given a copy before we share the report with the public,” the statement said.

Garcia, 90, suffered from neck and cervical fracture when he fell head-first while shooting gun fight scenes in Tondo, Manila. After being in a critical condition and in a comatose state for over a week, the multi-awarded actor and director passed away on June 20.

EDDIE GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Dimples Romana reacts to ‘Kadenang Ginto’ memes, #DaHec love team with Joko Diaz
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has spoken up about the trending memes people are making about her on social media and about...
Entertainment
In Photos: John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna celebrate son’s first birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz and partner Ellen Adarna recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Elias...
Entertainment
Angel Locsin gets engaged, Kris Aquino wants to be godmother
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Wedding bells will be ringing soon as Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is now officially engaged to boyfriend Neil Arce.&n...
Entertainment
They’ve met; will they match?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It couldn’t be the so-called seven-year-itch that triggered the break-up of Derek Ramsay and the model Joanne Villablanca...
Entertainment
The story behind the letter
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In the obit for Dr. Raul G. Fores (who died on June 20 at 88) published in The STAR the other day, he was described as “a...
Entertainment
Latest
1 minute ago
Dimples Romana: ‘I’m a super legit tita’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 minute ago
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana does not mind being called “tita." In fact, she is proud to be one.  
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Anna Maria a princess bride in Oliver Tolentino
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Hollywood actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle exchanged “I do’s” with Scott Kline Jr. before a star-studded...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
The blossoming of Nadine Lustre
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
It is often said in local showbusiness circles that singers make for good actresses.
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Fame hasn’t changed Millie Bobby Brown
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 12 hours ago
British actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, is truly going places.
Entertainment
12 hours ago
A precious web of highs
By Philip Cu Unjieng | 12 hours ago
The 23rd film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Spider-Man: Far From Home plays two very distinct, yet complementary,...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with