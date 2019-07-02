‘Rosang Agimat’ shelved, Gabbi Garcia to star in international digital series

MANILA, Philippines — GMA 7’s “Rosang Agimat,” the teleserye of Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia where veteran actor Eddie Garcia had an accident that eventually led to his death, has been shelved.

In an interview with the press on Tuesday, Gabbi confirmed that the show’s production has been put into a halt, but she refused to give further details about the show.

According to a report by Gorgy Rula of Pilipino Star Ngayon, GMA Network held a meeting with the actors and actresses of the drama series to announce that it has been shelved.

“Pinulong pala kamakalawa nang hapon ang mga artistang involved sa drama series na Rosang Agimat. Ipinagtapat na sa kanila na hindi na raw muna itutuloy ang naturang drama series na kung saan naaksidente si Eddie Garcia,” the veteran showbiz columnist said.

GMA has not yet released the results of its own investigation on the veteran actor’s death.

“Wala pa kaming nakuhang balita tungkol sa sinasabi nilang imbestigasyon, pero ipinangako sa mga artistang bahagi ng seryeng iyun na bibigyan sila ng ibang programa,” Gorgy said.

“Rosang Agimat” would have been the biggest break for Gabbi, who holds the titular role.

The teleserye is supposed to replace “Kara Mia” on the GMA primetime timeslot and was supposed to be the network’s answer to ABS-CBN’s top action soap opera, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Instead, “Sahaya” was moved into the primetime timeslot after “24 Oras,” while the new teleserye “The Better Woman” replaced “Sahaya’s” timeslot.

“Right now, I’m doing a digital series. Sobrang exciting because it’s international. Hindi ko pa pwedeng sabihin, it’s just exciting,” Gabbi shared in an interview with Philstar.com during a Maybelline New York event on Tuesday.

The actress added that she shot a movie for Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, her first time to join the film festival.

Like her other fellow Kapuso stars like Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, Gabbi said she is also willing to cross borders and collaborate with the stars of the rival network, ABS-CBN.

“It’s also for you to grow, to venture out on new stuff, and to learn from other actors,” she explained.

She, however, is not entertaining fans’ clamor for her to audition in the Star Cinema revival of Mars Ravelo’s “Darna.”

It can be recalled that Maybelline girl Liza Soberano was originally cast as Darna, but she backed out from the project due to a finger injury.

“It’s sa ABS eh, I’m a GMA artist. I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Gabbi enthused. “If that’s for GMA, why not? I mean, you gotta have that loyalty for the network.”

Gabbi led the launch of Maybelline New York's new Superstay Full Coverage Powder Foundation, Sensational Liquid Matte Lip Tint, and Line Tattoo Impact Pen.