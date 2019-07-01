MOTHER'S DAY
File photo shows celebrity couple John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna in a skiing trip in Europe.
In Photos: John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna celebrate son’s first birthday
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz and partner Ellen Adarna recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Elias Modesto. 

John Lloyd posted a photo of the celebration on his Instagram account. The photo shows what seems to be a waiter fixing the birthday cake after the table collapsed. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Entertainment website Fashion Pulis posted photos of the couple holding their son during the celebration. 

An Instagram account dedicated to John Lloyd and Ellen, @ellen_jlc, also posted different photos of the birthday celebration held last June 27. The photos were also posted by the couple's family and friends.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

John Lloyd and Ellen are in showbiz hiatus for over a year now and have not yet released a statement on a possible showbiz comeback, although John Lloyd was tapped recently to star in a shawarma brand’s commercial and has been photographed as seemingly shooting scenes with long-time love team partner Bea Alonzo. The two were co-stars in the TV show “Home Sweetie Home.”

Since then, the couple has maintained a low profile. Photos of them doing simple things have gone viral online.

