Eddie Garcia’s remains to be cremated

MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Romero, 1-Pacman party-list representative and stepson of actor Eddie Garcia who died last Thursday, shared details of his stepdad’s last wishes.

"Si Tito Eddie, he doesn't want a long wake. In fact, he wants it na matapos ito sa Sunday,” Romero told GMA in an interview.

The veteran actor’s remains were taken to Heritage Park in Taguig City for cremation, Romero said.

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Tony Rebosa, said the funeral details would be announced on Friday, GMA said in a report by Nelson Canlas.

Romero assured his stepdad’s fans can pay respects to the actor’s wake at Heritage Park starting 9 a.m. on Friday.

Following an accident while shooting the new GMA TV series “Rosang Agimat,” Eddie was first rushed to Mary Johnston Hospital, before being confined for 12 days at the Makati Medical Center for a neck and cervical fracture.

Since June 8, he was in a comatose state, and then on June 20, Makati Medical Center announced his death.

Eddie is survived by his partner of 33 years, Lilibeth Romero, and their family.

Mikee told GMA in an interview that their family is grateful to everyone who sent their prayers and condolences.

