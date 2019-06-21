MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Eddie's family is grateful to everyone who sent their prayers and condolences. 
Facebook/Lilibeth Romero
Eddie Garcia’s remains to be cremated
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Romero, 1-Pacman party-list representative and stepson of actor Eddie Garcia who died last Thursday, shared details of his stepdad’s last wishes.

"Si Tito Eddie, he doesn't want a long wake. In fact, he wants it na matapos ito sa Sunday,” Romero told GMA in an interview.

The veteran actor’s remains were taken to Heritage Park in Taguig City for cremation, Romero said.

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Tony Rebosa, said the funeral details would be announced on Friday, GMA said in a report by Nelson Canlas.

Romero assured his stepdad’s fans can pay respects to the actor’s wake at Heritage Park starting 9 a.m. on Friday. 

Following an accident while shooting the new GMA TV series “Rosang Agimat,” Eddie was first rushed to Mary Johnston Hospital, before being confined for 12 days at the Makati Medical Center for a neck and cervical fracture. 

Since June 8, he was in a comatose state, and then on June 20, Makati Medical Center announced his death.

Eddie is survived by his partner of 33 years, Lilibeth Romero, and their family.

Mikee told GMA in an interview that their family is grateful to everyone who sent their prayers and condolences. 

RELATED: Doctor shares reaction of Eddie Garcia’s partner during actor’s death

‘Heaven is crying’: Celebrities pay tribute to Eddie Garcia 

EDDIE GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Strong Latina looks? Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Gazini Ganados has spoken up on pageant critics’ assertion that she has been chosen to succeed Catriona Gray as Binibining...
Entertainment
‘Wowowin’ video goes viral after boy contestant greets fans of rival ‘It’s Showtime’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A “Wowowin” video has been making rounds online after social media users found it funny when a kid contestant...
Entertainment
Eddie Garcia, who was in comatose state, dies at 90
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
He reportedly died at 4: 55 p.m. He was 90.
Entertainment
‘Heaven is crying’: Celebrities pay tribute to Eddie Garcia 
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Celebrities took to social media to say farewell to an icon of Philippine cinema – Eddie Garcia. 
Entertainment
Miss Palawan Samantha Bernardo breaks silence on winning Binibining Pilipinas 2nd runner-up again
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2019 2nd runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo has broken her silence and addressed social media bashers saying...
Entertainment
Latest
4 minutes ago
Sam Pinto gets engaged to PBA player Anthony Semerad
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 minutes ago
After only months of dating, actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad have announced their engagement on ...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Doctor shares reaction of partner to Eddie Garcia’s death
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
The doctor also said that Romero stayed with Eddie until the end.
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Anti-drug movie ushers Bell Films back to the scene
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
You can interpret the movie’s title either way — KontrAdiksyon, with the first five letters (Kontr) in black and...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
A harvest of rich, strong films
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
‘I think (it is) one of the better years,’ says Manunuri Grace Javier Alfonso, ‘…there are some...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Who will complete StarStruck’s Final 14?
By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
It is always saddening to see a contestant leave not because of looks but lack of talent.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with