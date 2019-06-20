MOTHER'S DAY
Binibining PIlipinas 2019 2nd runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Miss Palawan Samantha Bernardo breaks silence on winning Binibining Pilipinas 2nd runner-up again
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2019 2nd runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo has broken her silence and addressed social media bashers saying she deserved to be just the second runner-up again because she is not fulfilling her duties as beauty queen. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beauty queen from Palawan shared the criticisms she read on her social media account such as, "Samantha, you are too strong kasi. You are too rehearsed. You are too pageant patty, your makeup is so dark and so on… that's why you are a runner up again;" "Where is Samantha? She's so bitter. Why is she not attending activities? She deserves to be 2nd runner up because she's not fulfilling her duties now. She has a bad attitude and etc."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samantha said bashers just saw the “surface” and they do not know anything. She revealed that she has been sick for almost two weeks until the coronation night and she asked Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) to allow her to attend a wedding in Singapore. 

“Give me a break. I have fulfilled my duties as 2nd runner up last year and I must admit that being 2nd runner up again this year was quite a shock. But I know truly in my heart that I gave my all, I deserve better and that I have no regrets,” Samantha said. 

She added that she fully respect and trust the decision of all the judges that night in choosing the right queens and she had nothing against it.  

“People should know that runners up are not required to show up on every activity, it's our prerogative,” she stressed.  

Samantha asked bashers to stop the hate and just focus on spreading love and positivity. 

“Let's support our queens and not waste our energy on things that matter the most! I have served my purpose and I will continue doing this whatever happens, with or without a crown,” she said. 

She also advised other people who are going through tough times: “Don't be afraid to start all over again.”

“Don't be afraid that your heart is hurting. It means your feelings are genuine. I went through a lot that I can only surpass with courage and acceptance and if you need to let go of whatever is hurting you, then do it to heal. DO IT BECAUSE WHATEVER HURTS YOU, SHOULD NOT BRING YOU DOWN, BUT TO RISE BEYOND WHAT IS NO LONGER WORTH KEEPING BURIED INSIDE YOU. Be brave, beautiful soul,” she ended the post.

According to BPCI, Bernardo was still on leave as of Wednesday, which is why she was unable to join the winners’ media rounds.

