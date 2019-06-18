MOTHER'S DAY
Award-winning actor Baron Geisler
SM Cinema/Released
Baron Geisler opens up about being ‘laos,’ finding redemption in ‘Ang Probinsyano’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial actor Baron Geisler opened up about his working relationship with fellow Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.

Baron now plays as Coco’s new nemesis, Dante, in the longest running action series “Ang Probinsyano.”

In an interview with Push, Baron said Coco always gives him advice and reminds him to be professional on the set of the series. 

“Nire-remind niya ako palagi tungkol sa pakikisama. Binabalik niya ako don sa, ‘Paps, basta makisama ka lang," Baron said.

"Huwag kang magle-late, maging professional ka. Tapos huwag na huwag kang iinom bago, during or after ng trabaho.”

Baron added that he is thankful to Coco for taking care of the people on the set, including him. 

“Inuulit niya palagi ‘yung payo niya noon sa akin. Inaalagaan ako ni Coco. At totoong maalaga siya sa mga tao niya. Nung una, akala ko parang sabi-sabi lang kasi siya ‘yung boss, hindi pala. Totoo pala na mahal talaga siya ng tao do’n,” Baron shared. 

The versatile actor also added how thankful he is for Coco for giving him a project that gives him good exposure and character. 

“Kung tutuusin, I’m already at a place where God has already placed me na I’m very happy and grateful and I couldn’t ask for more. Sa ‘Probinsyano’ alone, masaya na ako. Maganda ‘yung exposure, maganda ‘yung character, 'di ba?" he vouched. 

He said that “Ang Probinsyano” is a dream come true to him and an answered prayer. 

“Out of nowhere, nalaos ako, nagkaroon ng problema tapos biglang binigyan nila ako ng ganitong karakter na every day nakikita. So that’s a dream come true, that’s an answered prayer," he revealed.

In an Instagram post, Baron shared a quote he said in a previous interview with Push: “Laking pasalamat ko kay Coco na binigyan niya ako ng chance sa Probinsyano. Ito yung chance ko to earn money and to support my wife to be.”

