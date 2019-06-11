MOTHER'S DAY
Anne Curtis holding the microphone for Sorsogon's Maria Isabel Galeria during the Q&A round of Bb. Pilipinas 2019
Facebook/Binibining Pilipinas
Binibining Pilipinas candidate speaks up on making Anne Curtis a ‘mic stand’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Sorsogon bet Maria Isabel Galeria said she “woke up as a meme” after unconsciously making Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis a microphone stand during the pageant's Question and Answer portion. 

In her Instagram account, Maria Isabel posted a photo of the incident, saying she had no bad intention toward Anne. 

“So today I woke up as a meme. I honestly had no bad intentions towards @annecurtissmith I was just really nervous and was concentrating to answer the question being asked,” the Sorsogon beauty queen wrote. 

She added that she feels honored to share the stage with the Kapamilya actress.

“Anne is a superstar and was very kind, polite and gracious to all of us. It was a pleasure and inspiring to be in her presence,” Galeria added. 

Anne replied to Maria Isabel’s post, saying that she understands what happened. 

“All of you were nervous and had to concentrate on one of the most crucial parts of the pageant – Q&A. It was an honor to be of service to you and all the beautiful candidates,” Anne said.

“Ganyan lang talaga minsan. May mga kulit moments na hindi palalampasin ng Madlang People,” she added. 

In an episode of Anne’s noontime program “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda teased Anne on what happened, saying: "Ang ganda ng suot ni Anne Curtis, pinaghawak ng mic!"

Vice then had Curtis re-enact the moment, with him as Miss Sorsogon, with both hands on his hips.

RELATED: Vice Ganda asks Anne Curtis what she told Vickie Rushton during Q&A round

