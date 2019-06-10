LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners, top 25, special awards, highlights

MANILA, Philippines — From 80 candidates, 40 were chosen as finalists at the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night held on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The show opened with the contestants dancing to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s song, “Raise Your Flag.” Some of the top 25 candidates also lava-walked during the swimsuit competition as homage to Gray's iconic walk.

Exes Anne Curtis and Richard Gutierrez surprised viewers when they entered the stage as the show’s hosts.

With the theme “Beyond Beauty,” the pageant is a pre-Independence Day celebration that introduced many changes — from the Free Speak preliminary segment, wherein candidates were asked to elaborate on a picked topic for less than 30 seconds; to flashing the designers' names during the evening gown portion.

As she predicted, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was emotional in her speech for her final walk. "Forever Miss Philippines, forever a Binibini!" she said.

After over three months of charity work, photo shoots, interviews and travels all over the Philippines, the pageant has culminated with the following results:

Pitoy Moreno National Costume Award

Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga wins Best in National Costume. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

For her "Fe Esperanza Caridad" or "Faith, Hope, and Charity" national costume hand-woven by Pampanga's inmates, Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga has won this special award. She is the second to receive it after Catriona Gray, who later became Miss Universe 2018.

The award was made in honor of Jose “Pitoy” Moreno, the so-called “Fashion Czar of Asia,” first Filipino power designer, master of the Maria Clara, and a marketing maverick.

Other special awards:

Special awards winners - Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Jag Denim Queen: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Miss Ever Bilena: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Miss Philippine Airlines: Martina Turner Diaz of Muntinlupa City

Miss Pizza Hut: Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga

Poten Cee Gandang Palaban: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Bb. Megawide: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan

Bb. Cream Silk: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Bb. Friendship: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes of Polangui, Albay

Miss Talent: Cassandra Colleen Chan of Bacolod

The Face of Binibini (Miss Photogenic): Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu

Best in Swimsuit: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan

Best in Long Gown: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu

Third year to cut finalists from 40 to 25

This is the third year the pageant has trimmed down the finalists from top 40 to top 25:

Puerto Princesa: Jessarie Dumaguing

Masbate: Hannah Arnold

Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao

La Union: Kimberle Mae Penchon

Zamboanga Sibugay: Malka Shaver

Marikina: Marianne Marquez

Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria

Muntinlupa: Martina Turner Diaz

Caloocan: Joanna Rose Tolledo

Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad

Polangui, Albay: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes

Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo

Davao del Sur: Jane Darren Genobisa

Catanduanes: Denise Omorog, 24, Baras

Rizal: Honey Grace Cartasano

Quezon City: Larah Grace Lacap

Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong

Maguindanao: Resham Saeed

Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista

Zamboanga City: April Short

Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis

Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo

Malabon: Jessica Marasigan

Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados

Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton

Top 15

From 25, the top 15 were revealed:

Zamboanga City: April Short

Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad

Maguindanao: Resham Saeed

Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong

Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao

Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista

Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo

Malabon: Jessica Marasigan

Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis

Marikina: Marianne Marquez

Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo

Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria

Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton

Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados

Masbate: Hannah Arnold

Winners

Before announcing the new winners, the 2018 queens made their final walk; their final audio message of thanks and tips played on the background.

Due to impressive Q&A answers, the following have been chosen as this year’s Bb. Pilipinas winners who will represent the country in pageants abroad:

Miss Universe Philippines 2019: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu

Bb. Pilipinas-International 2019: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan

Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational 2019: Resham Saeed of Maguindanao

Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International 2019: Samantha Ashley Lo of Cebu City

Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental 2019: Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga

Bb. Pilipinas-Globe 2019: Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna

Bb. Pilipinas 2019 1st Runner-up: Maria Andrea Abesamis of Pasig

Bb. Pilipinas 2019 2nd Runner-up: Samantha Mae Bernardo of Palawan

— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo