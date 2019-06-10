MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray handing over her crown to new Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners, top 25, special awards, highlights
C. Mendez Legaspi (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 1:31am

MANILA, Philippines — From 80 candidates, 40 were chosen as finalists at the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night held on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The show opened with the contestants dancing to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s song, “Raise Your Flag.” Some of the top 25 candidates also lava-walked during the swimsuit competition as homage to Gray's iconic walk.

Exes Anne Curtis and Richard Gutierrez surprised viewers when they entered the stage as the show’s hosts. 

With the theme “Beyond Beauty,” the pageant is a pre-Independence Day celebration that introduced many changes — from the Free Speak preliminary segment, wherein candidates were asked to elaborate on a picked topic for less than 30 seconds; to flashing the designers' names during the evening gown portion.

As she predicted, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was emotional in her speech for her final walk. "Forever Miss Philippines, forever a Binibini!" she said.

After over three months of charity work, photo shoots, interviews and travels all over the Philippines, the pageant has culminated with the following results:

Pitoy Moreno National Costume Award

Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga wins Best in National Costume. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.

For her "Fe Esperanza Caridad" or "Faith, Hope, and Charity" national costume hand-woven by Pampanga's inmates, Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga has won this special award. She is the second to receive it after Catriona Gray, who later became Miss Universe 2018. 

The award was made in honor of Jose “Pitoy” Moreno, the so-called “Fashion Czar of Asia,” first Filipino power designer, master of the Maria Clara, and a marketing maverick.

Other special awards:

Special awards winners - Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Jag Denim Queen: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Miss Ever Bilena: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Miss Philippine Airlines: Martina Turner Diaz of Muntinlupa City

Miss Pizza Hut: Emma Mary Tiglao of  Pampanga

Poten Cee Gandang Palaban: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Bb. Megawide: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan

Bb. Cream Silk: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental

Bb. Friendship: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes of Polangui, Albay

Miss Talent: Cassandra Colleen Chan of Bacolod

The Face of Binibini (Miss Photogenic): Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu

Best in Swimsuit: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan

Best in Long Gown: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu

Special awards winners - Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Third year to cut finalists from 40 to 25

This is the third year the pageant has trimmed down the finalists from top 40 to top 25:

Puerto Princesa: Jessarie Dumaguing
Masbate: Hannah Arnold
Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao
La Union: Kimberle Mae Penchon
Zamboanga Sibugay: Malka Shaver
Marikina: Marianne Marquez
Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria
Muntinlupa: Martina Turner Diaz
Caloocan: Joanna Rose Tolledo
Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad
Polangui, Albay: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes
Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo
Davao del Sur: Jane Darren Genobisa
Catanduanes: Denise Omorog, 24, Baras
Rizal: Honey Grace Cartasano
Quezon City: Larah Grace Lacap
Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong
Maguindanao: Resham Saeed
Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista
Zamboanga City: April Short
Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis
Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo
Malabon: Jessica Marasigan
Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados
Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton

Top 15

From 25, the top 15 were revealed:

Zamboanga City: April Short

Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad

Maguindanao: Resham Saeed

Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong

Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao

Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista

Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo

Malabon: Jessica Marasigan

Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis

Marikina: Marianne Marquez

Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo

Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria

Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton

Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados

Masbate: Hannah Arnold

Winners

Before announcing the new winners, the 2018 queens made their final walk; their final audio message of thanks and tips played on the background.

Due to impressive Q&A answers, the following have been chosen as this year’s Bb. Pilipinas winners who will represent the country in pageants abroad:

Miss Universe Philippines 2019: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu
Bb. Pilipinas-International 2019: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan
Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational 2019: Resham Saeed of Maguindanao
Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International 2019: Samantha Ashley Lo of Cebu City
Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental 2019: Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga
Bb. Pilipinas-Globe 2019: Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna 
Bb. Pilipinas 2019 1st Runner-up: Maria Andrea Abesamis of Pasig
Bb. Pilipinas 2019 2nd Runner-up: Samantha Mae Bernardo of Palawan

— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Actor Eddie Garcia reportedly falls into coma after teleserye taping accident
1 day ago
Veteran actor Eddie Garcia is reportedly fell into a coma after an accident during a taping in Tondo, Manila Saturday.
Entertainment
Eddie Garcia's doctor: Fractured neck, not heart attack or stroke
6 hours ago
The doctor attending to veteran actor Eddie Garcia on Sunday debunked earlier reports that Garcia was hospitalized due to...
Entertainment
Fearless forecast: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 front-runners
By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Coronation night on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will be the most nail-biting in years.
Entertainment
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reacts to her Binibining Pilipinas 2019 lookalike
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach confirmed what many pageant fans have been saying on social media: that she has a lookalike...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Sue’s Belo billboard launched in style
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Everyone dreams to be “immortalized” on a billboard. Sue Ramirez never thought she would realize her own dream...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
New from Katy Perry
By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
Motherly was how Katy Perry came across as one of the judges in the reality talent show American Idol (AI).
Entertainment
1 hour ago
PBB Otso teens dream big for their families
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 hour ago
Online netizens have coined the acronym TBAY in referring to the third batch of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Otso’s Big Four,...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Pinay crowned 2019 Mrs. Asia Pacific Global in Malaysia
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 1 hour ago
Avon Viray-Morales, a 43-year-old mom from Parañaque City, was crowned 2019 Mrs. Asia Pacific Global in Johor, Malaysia,...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
In photos: Catriona Gray recalls Binibining Pilipinas journey
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
After her Binibining Pilipinas reign, Catriona is set to pass on her Miss Universe crown later this year.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with