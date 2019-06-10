LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners, top 25, special awards, highlights

MANILA, Philippines — From 80 candidates, 40 were chosen as finalists at the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night held on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The show opened with the contestants dancing to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s song, “Raise Your Flag.” Some of the top 25 candidates also lava-walked during the swimsuit competition as homage to Gray's iconic walk.
Exes Anne Curtis and Richard Gutierrez surprised viewers when they entered the stage as the show’s hosts.
With the theme “Beyond Beauty,” the pageant is a pre-Independence Day celebration that introduced many changes — from the Free Speak preliminary segment, wherein candidates were asked to elaborate on a picked topic for less than 30 seconds; to flashing the designers' names during the evening gown portion.
As she predicted, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was emotional in her speech for her final walk. "Forever Miss Philippines, forever a Binibini!" she said.
After over three months of charity work, photo shoots, interviews and travels all over the Philippines, the pageant has culminated with the following results:
Pitoy Moreno National Costume Award
Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga wins Best in National Costume. Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
For her "Fe Esperanza Caridad" or "Faith, Hope, and Charity" national costume hand-woven by Pampanga's inmates, Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga has won this special award. She is the second to receive it after Catriona Gray, who later became Miss Universe 2018.
The award was made in honor of Jose “Pitoy” Moreno, the so-called “Fashion Czar of Asia,” first Filipino power designer, master of the Maria Clara, and a marketing maverick.
Other special awards:
Special awards winners - Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Jag Denim Queen: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental
Miss Ever Bilena: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental
Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental
Miss Philippine Airlines: Martina Turner Diaz of Muntinlupa City
Miss Pizza Hut: Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga
Poten Cee Gandang Palaban: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental
Bb. Megawide: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan
Bb. Cream Silk: Vickie Marie Rushton of Negros Occidental
Bb. Friendship: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes of Polangui, Albay
Miss Talent: Cassandra Colleen Chan of Bacolod
The Face of Binibini (Miss Photogenic): Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu
Best in Swimsuit: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan
Best in Long Gown: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu
Special awards winners - Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Third year to cut finalists from 40 to 25
This is the third year the pageant has trimmed down the finalists from top 40 to top 25:
Puerto Princesa: Jessarie Dumaguing
Masbate: Hannah Arnold
Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao
La Union: Kimberle Mae Penchon
Zamboanga Sibugay: Malka Shaver
Marikina: Marianne Marquez
Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria
Muntinlupa: Martina Turner Diaz
Caloocan: Joanna Rose Tolledo
Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad
Polangui, Albay: Marie Sherry Ann Tormes
Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo
Davao del Sur: Jane Darren Genobisa
Catanduanes: Denise Omorog, 24, Baras
Rizal: Honey Grace Cartasano
Quezon City: Larah Grace Lacap
Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong
Maguindanao: Resham Saeed
Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista
Zamboanga City: April Short
Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis
Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo
Malabon: Jessica Marasigan
Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados
Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton
Top 15
From 25, the top 15 were revealed:
Zamboanga City: April Short
Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad
Maguindanao: Resham Saeed
Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong
Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao
Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista
Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo
Malabon: Jessica Marasigan
Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis
Marikina: Marianne Marquez
Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo
Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria
Negros Occidental: Vickie Marie Rushton
Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados
Masbate: Hannah Arnold
Winners
Before announcing the new winners, the 2018 queens made their final walk; their final audio message of thanks and tips played on the background.
Due to impressive Q&A answers, the following have been chosen as this year’s Bb. Pilipinas winners who will represent the country in pageants abroad:
Miss Universe Philippines 2019: Gazini Ganados of Talisay, Cebu
Bb. Pilipinas-International 2019: Bea Patricia Magtanong of Bataan
Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational 2019: Resham Saeed of Maguindanao
Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International 2019: Samantha Ashley Lo of Cebu City
Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental 2019: Emma Mary Tiglao of Pampanga
Bb. Pilipinas-Globe 2019: Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna
Bb. Pilipinas 2019 1st Runner-up: Maria Andrea Abesamis of Pasig
Bb. Pilipinas 2019 2nd Runner-up: Samantha Mae Bernardo of Palawan
— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo
