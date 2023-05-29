^

World

North Korea announces 'satellite' launch — Japan

Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 8:40am
North Korea announces 'satellite' launch â€” Japan
This picture taken on Aug. 10, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug. 11, 2022 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking during the National Meeting of Reviewing Emergency Anti-Epidemic Work in Pyongyang.
STR / AFP / KCNA via KNS

TOKYO, Japan — North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls a satellite in the coming weeks, Japan's coastguard said Monday.

Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that refers to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

Pyongyang has informed Japan's coastguard that a rocket will be launched between May 31 and June 11 and will fall in waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, a coastguard spokesman told AFP. 

In a tweet, the prime minister's office said Kishida issued instructions "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite".

He has told officials to gather intelligence, remain vigilant and closely coordinate with allies including the United States and South Korea, the tweet added.

Pyongyang has intensified its missile launches in recent months, with some triggering emergency warning systems in parts of Japan.

Seoul and Tokyo have meanwhile been working to mend long-frayed ties, including with greater cooperation on North Korea's military threats.

JAPAN

NORTH KOREA

SATELLITES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Passenger opens plane door mid-air on Asiana flight
play

Passenger opens plane door mid-air on Asiana flight

By Kang Jin-kyu | 2 days ago
A passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land on Friday, the carrier...
World
fbtw
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together

Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together

3 days ago
The two countries have signed around a dozen agreements to relaunch trade relations in construction, information technology,...
World
fbtw
Sudanese army chief asks UN to dismiss envoy

Sudanese army chief asks UN to dismiss envoy

1 day ago
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has accused UN special envoy Volker Perthes of stoking a brutal conflict with paramilitaries,...
World
fbtw
US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training

US Navy probe finds major problems with SEAL training

3 days ago
The Navy SEALs have carried out some of America's most dangerous and storied raids, including the May 2011 killing of Al-Qaeda...
World
fbtw
Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

By Hiroshi Hiyama | 2 days ago
Japanese police on Friday detained a suspect who had holed up in a building after allegedly killing four people, including...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No glory for bullies: South Korea's school violence epidemic

No glory for bullies: South Korea's school violence epidemic

By Claire Lee | 34 minutes ago
Korean hairdresser Pyo Ye-rim is part of a phenomenon sweeping South Korea known as "Hakpok #MeToo", where people who were...
World
fbtw
Undefeated Erdogan extends two-decade rule in Turkey runoff

Undefeated Erdogan extends two-decade rule in Turkey runoff

By Remi Banet | 2 hours ago
The 69-year-old overcame Turkey's worst economic crisis in a generation and the most powerful opposition alliance to ever...
World
fbtw
China's first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China's first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

20 hours ago
China's first domestically produced passenger jet made its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, a milestone event in the nation's...
World
fbtw
Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest in The Netherlands

Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest in The Netherlands

1 day ago
More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday,...
World
fbtw
Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait &mdash; Taipei

Chinese aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait — Taipei

1 day ago
Three Chinese ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the island's Ministry...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with