US Mega Millions $333 million jackpot races ahead!

December 1, 2022 | 2:08pm
Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.
MANILA, Philippines — It was a super exciting summer for lotteries, with United States Mega Millions achieving the third-highest jackpot of all time with a $1.337 billion prize. Now, that same lottery is starting off the fall with a bang.

With so many jackpots in the hundreds of millions to pick from, US Mega Millions has gotten ahead of the competition again with a $333 million jackpot – currently the biggest jackpot on offer in the entire world!

Amazingly, you can now participate in Mega Millions draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.com, the leading official ticket service in online lottery. 

“The next Mega Millions draw is coming up on Friday, with a jackpot worth $333 million, equivalent to more than P18 billion, and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for TheLotter.

“There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!" he added.

The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or a tourist from collecting American lottery prizes and that is why winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

This means that in the same way tourists can buy lottery tickets at a kiosk in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com can collect their winnings if they win.

How to play from the Philippines:

  1. Go to the Mega Millions page at TheLotter.com and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and one additional number.
  2. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Choose your preferred payment method to cover the cost of your participation.

All done! Local representatives of TheLotter in the United States will purchase the official Mega Millions ticket on your behalf and scan it into your personal account prior to the draw.

Find out if you’re a winner!

When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free!

If you have won small prizes, the money will be deposited directly into your account.

If you are the lucky Mega Millions jackpot winner, you will receive your ticket so that you can collect your prize. In this case, TheLotter will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize in person!

With TheLotter you are in good hands and if you have questions or doubts, the portal offers its users professional Customer Service in English 24 hours a day.

Making millionaires

Many foreigners have claimed incredible prizes in the 20-year history of TheLotter. The site has paid out more than $110 million dollars on over 7 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world!

TheLotter’s biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing Oregon Megabucks.

Participate in the next draw!

This Friday, the United States Mega Millions lottery offers a jackpot of $333 million dollars, which is one of the largest prizes in the world!

Get your tickets today in three easy steps at TheLotter and start your own path to becoming a millionaire!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

 

