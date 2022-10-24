^

World

Japan minister resigns after Unification Church scrutiny

Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 7:40pm
Japan minister resigns after Unification Church scrutiny
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 10, 2022 minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Daishiro Yamagiwa (C) arrives at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo. Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister of economic revitalisation, resigned on October 24 following allegations over his ties to the Unification Church, which is under renewed scrutiny after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

TOKYO — A Japanese minister resigned on Monday following allegations over his ties to the Unification Church, which is under renewed scrutiny after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister for economic revitalisation, said he did not want the allegations to "affect the parliamentary debate", without naming the church.

Last week Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a government probe into the group, which has been in the spotlight because the man accused of killing Abe in July was reportedly motivated by resentment against it.

The sect's Japan chapter has been accused of pressuring adherents to make hefty donations and blamed for child neglect among members.

The church, officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has denied wrongdoing, but a parade of former members have gone public with criticism of its practices.

Members of the church are sometimes referred to as "Moonies" after Korean founder Sun Myung Moon, who died in 2012.

Yamagiwa has been under fire in parliament following local media reports about his alleged ties to the group — partly because he appeared in a group photo in 2019 with Hak Ja Han, the wife of founder Moon.

The politician had confirmed it was him in the image, but said in parliament on Monday that his memory about "the photo with her... is unclear".

He has also previously said he joined an event organized by the church in 2018.

The politician said Monday he planned to stay on as a lawmaker.

"I deeply regret that my attendance at several meetings of the organization has resulted in giving credit to the said organization," he said.

"After this was pointed out to me by an outside party, I had to follow up with explanations. As a result, it caused trouble for the government."

Kishida said Monday he accepted Yamagiwa's resignation and would announce a replacement on Tuesday.

The government's approval ratings have plummeted to 38%, according to the latest poll by public broadcaster NHK, after revelations about the church's links with top politicians.

The investigation could lead to a dissolution order, which would see the church lose its status as a tax-exempt religious organization, though it could still continue to operate.

Only two religious groups in Japan have ever received such an order, reports said, one of which was the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out the 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo metro.

The other is a group that defrauded members.

JAPAN

SHINZO ABE

UNIFICATION CHURCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US Powerball&rsquo;s $610 million jackpot surges to the top
Sponsored

US Powerball’s $610 million jackpot surges to the top

9 hours ago
You can play for the $610 million prize online from the Philippines!
World
fbtw
Xi secures historic third term as China's leader

Xi secures historic third term as China's leader

By Laurie Chen | 1 day ago
The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua...
World
fbtw
Ukraine dismisses Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims as 'absurd'

Ukraine dismisses Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims as 'absurd'

13 hours ago
Kyiv on Sunday denounced as dangerous lies suggestions from Russia that Ukraine was preparing to use a "dirty bomb" as a dramatic...
World
fbtw
Druglord 'El Chapo' asks US court to free him or order new trial

Druglord 'El Chapo' asks US court to free him or order new trial

2 days ago
Convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has asked a US federal court to dismiss his 2019 conviction for drug...
World
fbtw
Oklahoma man executed by lethal injection for murder of infant daughter

Oklahoma man executed by lethal injection for murder of infant daughter

3 days ago
A 57-year-old man was executed in Oklahoma on Thursday for the murder of his infant daughter after...
World
fbtw
Latest
UK's Johnson, Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

UK's Johnson, Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

1 day ago
Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late Saturday, reports said, as the feuding pair...
World
fbtw
China's Xi set to secure historic third term in office

China's Xi set to secure historic third term in office

By Laurie Chen | 1 day ago
Xi is all but certain to be unveiled as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party again — tilting the country...
World
fbtw
Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week

1 day ago
The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the...
World
fbtw
Struggle and win, Xi says as Congress ends

Struggle and win, Xi says as Congress ends

By Laurie Chen | 2 days ago
China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event...
World
fbtw
Japan, Australia ink 'landmark' security pact

Japan, Australia ink 'landmark' security pact

2 days ago
Australia and Japan agreed to share more sensitive intelligence and deepen military cooperation Saturday, signing a security...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with