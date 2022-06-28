^

Filipinos can play US lottery for a chance to win $312M jackpot prize!

June 28, 2022
Filipinos can play US lottery for a chance to win $312M jackpot prize!
With the Mega Millions jackpot climbing sky-high, currently at $312 million (equivalent to P17 billion), people around the world are getting more and more interested in playing in this famous American lottery. Luckily enough, you no longer have to fly all the way to the US to participate!
Thanks to TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, you can play for the biggest international jackpots online from the Philippines!

Not only is playing with TheLotter safe and secure, it’s also legal for Filipinos to claim American lottery prizes. All this means is that there’s never been a better time to play for a chance to make your dreams come true!

Check out TheLotter.com today to get your official tickets, before the next Mega Millions draw this Friday!

What’s so special about US Mega Millions? 

Mega Millions is one of the most well-known lotteries in the entire world and for good reason. In 2012 its $656 million (around P35 billion) jackpot set the record for biggest lottery prize ever.

Today, Mega Millions still holds the records for the top two biggest jackpots ever awarded to a single ticket: $1.05 billion (around P80.6 billion) in 2021 and $1.537 billion (around P82.6 billion) in 2018.

And Mega Millions is showing no signs of stopping. Just a few months ago the top prize reached $426 million (around P22.9 billion) for the 28 January 2022 draw, and only a few months before that the 21 May 2021 draw saw the jackpot reach an incredible $516 million (around P27.7 billion)! 

TheLotter also has a special connection to the Mega Millions as a Ukrainian player, Nataliia, won a $1 million prize playing the lottery with the service. Maybe the next draw will bring a new big Mega Millions winner from TheLotter!

Play Mega Millions from the Philippines 

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy! Visit TheLotter.com and create your free account. 

  • Go to the Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: five regular numbers (1-70) and one additional number (1-25). 
  • Click Play at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method. 

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from licensed Mega Millions retailers by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are then quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish. 

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win! 

You’ll have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available you can win a prize by matching even one number. If you do win with us, you’ll receive your prize money in full, 100% commission-free!

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7! 

Start playing for the biggest jackpots today

TheLotter has already paid out more than $110 million to over seven million winning tickets over the past twenty years.

If you’re lucky, this next Mega Millions draw could see you becoming our newest winner. Go to TheLotter.com today to get your orders in before the next Mega Millions draw!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

