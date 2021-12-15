
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 3:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
Soldiers prepare to block a road in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon on February 15, 2021, as Myanmar's junta deployed extra troops around the country as part of the ongoing military coup.
AFP / Sai Aung Main
                        

                        
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a "democratic trajectory", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent.



Myanmar has been in chaos since February when Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government was ousted by the military.





The United States has imposed some sanctions and regional bloc the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has drawn up a peace roadmap, but there are serious doubts about the generals' commitment.



Speaking during a visit to Malaysia — among several ASEAN states that have strongly criticized the coup — Blinken conceded that the "situation has not improved".



"I think it is going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures we can take — individually, collectively — to pressure the regime to put the country back on a democratic trajectory," he said. 



"That is something that we are looking at," he added, without saying what the measures might be.



The coup triggered nationwide protests but the junta has responded with a brutal crackdown that has left more than 1,300 people dead and seen thousands arrested, according to a local monitor.



Blinken also said the United States was looking "very actively" at whether the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Buddhist-majority Myanmar might "constitute genocide".



The group faces widespread discrimination in Myanmar, and hundreds of thousands fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 following a military crackdown.



'Alarming escalation'



Last week, the United Nations warned of an "alarming escalation" of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.



They were responding to the reported killing of 11 villagers, including children.



The United States said it was "outraged by credible and sickening reports" the military tied up and burned the victims alive.



The junta, locked in a bloody stalemate with militias fighting to overturn the coup, denied the claims.



The generals have shown little sign of changing course despite sustained diplomatic pressure.



ASEAN took the unprecedented step of banning junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from its October summit after the generals refused to let the bloc's envoy meet Suu Kyi.



But there are signs that Cambodia –- which takes over ASEAN's rotating chairmanship next year — is seeking to bring Myanmar back into the fold.



Its strongman premier Hun Sen plans to travel to the country for talks in January, becoming the first international leader to visit Myanmar since the coup.



Last week, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years' detention for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, drawing fresh condemnation from around the world.



The junta has justified the coup by alleging electoral fraud in last year's poll, and Suu Kyi faces a raft of further charges that could see her jailed for decades if convicted.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AUNG SAAN SUU KYI
                                                      MYANMAR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Christmas tree turns symbol of hope at Brazil dump
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Christmas tree turns symbol of hope at Brazil dump


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Silva was with his mother on November 8, digging through the garbage as he does most days after school, when he unearthed...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO Europe says COVID-19 vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO Europe says COVID-19 vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 January 6 probe, new books lift lid on Trump's final days in office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
January 6 probe, new books lift lid on Trump's final days in office


                              

                                                                  By Paul Handley |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Trump's pushback against Biden's election victory was not just an extended fit of pique, but rather a serious effort to retain...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 B.1.1.529 declared Covid 'variant of concern', renamed Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
B.1.1.529 declared Covid 'variant of concern', renamed Omicron


                              

                                                                  By Robin Millard |
                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
The classification puts Omicron into the most-troubling category of Covid-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was the trigger for establishing the East Coast Resiliency Project (ESCR), running four kilometers...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with