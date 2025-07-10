Filipinas star Bolden raring to come back from ACL injury

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Far from done.

Despite suffering a full ACL tear, Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden said the fire to come back is “burning a little hotter.”

Bolden opened up about her injury in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who made history as being the first player from the Philippines to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup, said that she had a full rupture on her ACL on April 2.

“And to be honest, it broke me in more ways than one. There's really no preparing for the kind of pain that comes with an injury like this, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally too,” she said.

“When the thing that's been your world for as long as you can remember is suddenly taken from you...it's hard to make sense of it,” she added.



Bolden bared that she went through a lot of emotions — from shock to frustration.

But now, she is on the road to recovery after her surgery in May.

“I've had time to process and to start healing, both physically and mentally, but I know this will be a long road, and I'm giving myself grace to take it day by day,” Bolden stressed.

“And to anyone wondering: I'm not done. Far from it. I'll give everything I have to this game for as long as I can. I've always been fueled by the setbacks and I know this will be no different. The fire's still in me and if anything, it's burning a little hotter,” she added.

Bolden also thanked her teammates, her doctors and her partner for being with her through this journey.

“I'm sorry to those I've left in the dark these past few months, I just needed the space to sit with it all before I could share. And while this also marks the end of my time in Italy, I'm excited to focus on what's ahead, starting with this recovery,” she said.

“Sending all my love and support to the Philippines Women's National Team in the upcoming windows. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way,” she added.

And for now, she will be focusing on hobbies that “do not require two working knees.”