Chan triumphs again, cements rising star status with Morocco ADT win

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan delivered another spectacular performance on the Asian Development Tour, just three months after his maiden victory in Vietnam, showcasing nerves of steel and a relentless drive to win at the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech tournament in North Africa on Sunday.

Starting the final round two shots off the lead, Chan mounted a blistering charge on the back nine, firing a flawless 32 to cap a sizzling seven-under-par 65. His four-day total of 18-under 270 was just enough to edge Indian ace Karandeep Kochhar by a single stroke, sealing his second ADT crown in dramatic fashion at the Samanah Golf Club course.

The 24-year-old Filipino’s performance was more than just a win — it was a defining moment that underscored his growing stature as a legitimate force in the regional circuit and beyond. Displaying poise, precision and an uncanny ability to rise to the moment, Chan hit clutch shot after clutch shot down the stretch to fend off a strong field that included top contenders from Asia, Europe and Africa.

In a duel that tested nerves as much as skill, Kochhar matched Chan’s 65 in bogey-free fashion, but a missed birdie putt on the 72nd hole kept him from forcing a playoff. That misfire handed the victory to Chan, who celebrated in near disbelief after another tight finish — eerily reminiscent of his breakthrough triumph over former Asian Tour No. 1 and fellow Filipino Juvic Pagunsan at the Lexus Challenge in Vietnam last March.

Beyond the $21,875 (approximately P1.3 million) winner’s purse, Chan’s second ADT win represents a crucial leap toward his bigger dreams. With total earnings of $38,352, he is projected to surge to the No. 1 spot on the ADT Order of Merit, overtaking Thailand’s Tawit Polthai by a mere $124.

More importantly, the win reinforced Chan’s emergence as perhaps the most promising Filipino golfer of his generation. His steady climb — from topping the Philippine Golf Tour Q-School to now leading the ADT money race — is a testament to his tireless work ethic and relentless pursuit of excellence.

While many players tend to level off after a breakthrough, Chan appears to be trending upward, fueled by a hunger that sets champions apart. His sharp short game, composed demeanor, and tactical maturity belie his youth, and with each win, he inches closer to his ultimate goal: earning full Asian Tour status and representing the Philippines on even grander stages.

His latest win came against a packed leaderboard. Finlay Mason surged into a tie for the lead with fellow Briton Sam Broadhurst after carding his seventh birdie on No. 12 but faltered with a bogey on the next hole.

Though Mason matched Chan’s 65, he settled for third at 272. Broadhurst, who briefly led after an eagle on the ninth, crumbled under pressure with missed chances on the final stretch, including a costly bogey on No. 17 that dropped him to joint fourth at 273 alongside Thailand’s Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij.

Yet, the day undeniably belonged to Chan. After birdieing the opening hole and giving the stroke back on the next, he birdied Nos. 4 and 5, then reignited his charge with another on the par-5 ninth.

Steady and focused despite the mounting tension, he picked up back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 before surging ahead for good with another pair on Nos. 15 and 16. He sealed the victory with two gritty pars, completing his closing 33-32 card and another clutch-filled finish.

Fellow Filipinos Carl Corpus and Sean Ramos also impressed. Corpus fired a second straight 68 to finish at 275, good for joint ninth, while Ramos carded a final-round 68 for a share of 18th at 277, capping a successful showing for the Philippine contingent on international soil.

For Chan, though, the journey is just beginning.

With two ADT titles under his belt and a surge in confidence, he is not just a name to watch — he’s a rising star well on his way to becoming the next Filipino golf icon.