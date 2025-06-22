^

All-pro WMBL hoops tilt set for tipoff

Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 4:14pm
All-pro WMBL hoops tilt set for tipoff
The Women's MPBL is set to tip off June 29th.
(WMPBL via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Six teams will battle it out for professional women’s basketball supremacy, as the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League tips off next weekend.

The participating teams were revealed Sunday, with the league set to start next Sunday.

Discovery-Rizal Perlas, New Zealand Blufire-Batangas Valkyries, San Juan Lady Knights, Tagaytay-Tol Patriots, Solar-Pangasinan Home Sun and RK Hoops-Quezon City will slug it out in the tournament.

“The first tournament we had was about creating a community and a home for both upstart players and veterans. Now, we will start with six pro teams, which were carefully vetted by our technical team headed by Commissioner Haydee Ong,” said WMPBL President John Kallos.

“The goal this time is that all teams and the league are sustainable for our team owners and players."

The WMPBL’s inaugural event was an invitational tournament that featured 14 teams.

There, the Pilipinas Aguilas reigned supreme after an epic three-game finals series against the University of Santo Tomas.

But this time, no amateur players will be allowed.

The tourney will tip off next Sunday at the historic Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The full schedule and final rosters are set to be released next week.

