IRONMAN 70.3 Subic to test participants' will, grit

Carlo Endaya (2nd from left), vice president and general manager of Century Tuna and Vita Coco, shares key insights during the press launch of the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on Saturday. Joining him are (from left) Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc.; Karen Cesario, chief integration officer and marketing head of RLC Residences; and Atty. Von Rodriguez, chief of staff of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

SUBIC, Philippines – From the youngest contenders in the 18-24 division to the oldest warrior in the 75-and-above category, a powerhouse international field is primed to push the limits of human endurance in Sunday’s Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay here.

In a showdown of strength, speed and sheer will across the grueling individual, relay and Sunrise Sprint events, athletes will battle not just fellow competitors but also the elements, as the southwest monsoon is expected to bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms to the western section of Northern Luzon.

Despite the forecast, spirits remain high on the eve of the grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run, with 997 participants from over 30 countries ready for a race that promises both intensity and inspiration.

The event stands as a testament to Century Tuna’s sustained commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos, alongside organizers Sunrise Events Inc. and the City of Subic, who have assured a smooth and safe race experience.

Raising the stakes even higher are 45 coveted slots to the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain, making the race not just a test of will but a potential gateway to the global stage.

Among the key contenders is rising Quezon City star Irienold Reig Jr., winner of last year’s 5150 Bohol, who is seeking his first IRONMAN 70.3 triumph. He’s looking to build on his runner-up finish to John Alcala in the 2023 edition and is seen as a major threat in the 18-24 division.

Veteran August Benedicto, the 2022 IM 70.3 Cebu champion, targets the 40-44 crown and possibly another overall title. He’s up against a deep field that includes Edgar Puruganan, Brian Ramos, Paulo Pamintuan, and Andrew Dagnall, with Miguel Lim, Luigi Rodriguez, Marc David Intia, Ryan Aquino, Bryan de Mata, Regin Magmanlac, Martin Lim and Nicolai Lajom also tipped to contend.

On the women’s side, Reyea Briones and Jan Chiong headline the field, both hungry for a breakthrough in this high-profile race.

Relay categories — all-male, all-female and mixed — add further excitement, while international participation continues to grow, with athletes from Bermuda, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Guam, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United States among those racing for pride and personal glory.

Adding color and inclusivity is the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance triathlon with a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run. Designed as a gateway event for emerging triathletes, the S2 race has also drawn a diverse international cast, including entries from Poland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Israel, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the Badge Blitz returns for the second stage of the 2025 season, after debuting in Puerto Princesa. The initiative incentivizes IRONMAN-affiliated TriClubs with exclusive IRONMAN badges based on participation. The Subic leg offers a P10,000 prize, while the finale awards a grand prize of P50,000.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines, www.sunrisesprint.com, or follow on social media: #centurytunaironman703subicbay #ironman703subicbay #sunrisesprint.

