150 bets battle in Subic IronKids

MANILA, Philippines — The next generation of Filipino triathletes is all set to showcase strength, speed and stamina at the RLC Residences IRONKIDS this Saturday in Subic Bay where over 150 youngsters gear up for one of the most anticipated youth endurance events in the country.

The boys’ 13-15 division is heating up with contenders like Bren Tongco, Kristoffe Nadonga, Nico Cabrera, Juan Rafael Jimenez, Jairus Mejia, Joash Lee Dait, Ralf Prima and Franklin Billedo eyeing the top prize.

They’ll be joined by Nathaniel Ablin, Eziequel Estedola, Matt Morales, Iñigo Souza, Joaquin Villaflor, Jose Roque Saludes and Robin Ortega – all ready to conquer the 250m swim, 6km bike, and 2km run course.

In the girls’ premier category, competition will be equally intense, with a field featuring the likes of Dominique Aragones, Margaret Bobier, Danielle Ramos, Kaia Gica, Alaina Bouffaut, Isabela Reyes and Japanese standout Yuka Nakamura.