Bomogao scores quick KO win in ONE Friday Fights

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Muay Thai fighter Islay Bomogao’s dominant run in ONE Fighting Championship continues.

Bomogao earned her third straight win in the promotion after making quick work of Nerea Rubio in their catchweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 111, held Friday, June 6, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

She needed just one minute and five seconds to score a knockout victory.

The two traded punches early on, but a straight to the body from Bomogao marked the beginning of the end for Spain’s Rubio.

A head kick followed, sending Rubio crashing to the canvas. She failed to beat the referee’s 10-count.

Bomogao now holds a 3-0 record in ONE. She previously scored unanimous decision wins over Fuu and Ran Longshu.