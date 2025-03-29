^

Philippine tennis: From Ampon to Eala

Abac Cordero - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 3:50pm
Philippine tennis: From Ampon to Eala
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts at match point after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Before Alex Eala, the newest sensation of Philippine sports, it was the legendary Felicisimo “Totoy” Ampon, who put the country on the world map of tennis.

That was a long, long time ago.

Ampon, born in Manila on Oct. 27, 1920, when the Philippines was still under American colonial rule, was once considered as tennis’ pound-for-pound champion.

More than his accomplishments, it was his frame, a shade over or under five feet, that made heads turn. He was small but terrible, beating players much taller than him. It earned him the moniker “Mighty Mite”, as coined by Jimmy Lacsamana, then of the Manila Bulletin, and listed as the first president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

During his prime, Ampon won the gold in various international competitions in Denmark, Wales, Sweden, England and Mexico. He made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open twice (1952, 1953), reached the third round of Wimbledon thrice (1949, 1950, 1953), and the fourth round of the US Open four times (1948, 1949, 1950, 1952).

He won the doubles gold in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, with his partner Raymundo Deyro, who beat him for the singles gold. And he was a big name in Davis Cup, a veteran of 36 ties.

Ampon last represented the country in 1968, as a 48-year-old. He passed away on Oct. 7, 1997 at Highland Park in Illinois, 20 days short of his 77th birthday.

There were other Filipinos who made a name in the sport – from Johnny Jose to Felix Barrientos – but it was Ampon, with all his might, who blazed a trail.

Here comes Eala.

