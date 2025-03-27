No pressure, no problem: Ealaâ€™s calm courage ahead of Pegula clash

No pressure, no problem: Eala’s calm courage ahead of Pegula clash

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines calls for a towel against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — With everything to gain and nothing to lose, Alex Eala charges into the Miami Open semifinals with fearless determination. While World No. 4 Jessica Pegula should be the favorite on paper, it is Eala who has shattered expectations, proving she is unafraid of the moment.

After stunning three Grand Slam winners — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek — Eala has established herself as a true giant slayer. The Filipina teen sensation is not just playing the best tennis of her career; she is rewriting history for Philippine tennis.

Facing Pegula, a hometown favorite, on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (Manila time) does not intimidate the 19-year-old, who has embraced each challenge with unwavering confidence.

Pegula, meanwhile, is no stranger to deep tournament runs, but Miami has not been kind to her in past semis appearances. She has yet to win a set in her two previous stints at this stage and is desperate to change that narrative.

However, she knows better than to underestimate the young Filipina, acknowledging the danger Eala poses after dispatching elite opponents with poise and precision.

"I love playing here, I love playing at home, I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadium ... I always play really well here ... and I'm hoping the third time's the charm. I want to make it to that final so bad, and I'll give it another shot tomorrow night," said Pegula after repulsing former US Women’s Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2, in the last quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

But if there is one player equally determined to rewrite history, it is Eala. Ranked No. 140 in the world at the start of the tournament, she is set to make a meteoric rise of at least 60 spots after her extraordinary run. She now holds two Top 10 victories and is guaranteed to become the first Filipina to break into the WTA Top 100.

Before Miami, Eala had never defeated a player in the Top 40, let alone the Top 20. Yet, her stunning composure and refusal to be overwhelmed by the moment have set her apart. She is only the second wild card in history to defeat three or more Grand Slam champions in a single WTA event — a feat first achieved by Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon 2023.

Eala’s fearless approach is deeply ingrained in her upbringing. Coming from a family of achievers, she has learned to thrive under pressure. A product of the Rafael Nadal Academy, Eala credits her resilience to experience rather than just training.

"It's something I've gotten from, I guess, my experience and the things I have been through leading up to this moment. It's also something my family has guided me through, and it's part of my family's values. They are successful people in business, they are successful in their own fields, and they are people I look up to," said Eala, whose mother. Rizza Maniego-Eala, was a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist in the 100m backstroke before transitioning into a high-powered corporate career as the chief financial officer of one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications companies.

Meanwhile, her uncle, Noli Eala, is a respected figure in Philippine sports, having served as the commissioner of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission.

With such a legacy of discipline, resilience and excellence, Eala has inherited the mindset needed to thrive on the world stage.

Her mental strength was evident in the way she reacted after securing her spot in the semis. Torn between screaming and crying, she ultimately allowed herself to soak in the moment, aware of the magnitude of her achievement.

"I couldn't decide either," she shared. "I think I was so in the moment, and I made it a point to be in the moment every point that it's hard to realize what just happened. It's hard to realize that you won the match. I really tried to soak it all in because this has never happened to me before, and that's why I was looking at the screen. You know, I really wanted to keep that moment in my mind."

For Eala, the semis match against Pegula is not just another opportunity – it is another chance to prove that she belongs among the world’s best. With her fearless mindset and an already historic run, she steps onto the court knowing she has nothing to lose and everything to gain. If her past performances are any indication, she won’t back down — not now, not ever.

The Eala-Pegula semifinal showdown will be shown live on Blast TV app starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 28. Its linear simulcast of Premier Sports 2 on all platforms including cable; Direct to Home; Blast TV app and connected TV like Samsung TV Plus