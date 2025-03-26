^

Giant-slaying Eala poised for career-high world ranking

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 1:48pm
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Win or lose, Alex Eala is a cinch for her highest ranking ever in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Currently at No. 140, the Filipina tennis sensation is projected to enter the Top 100 for the first time in her rising career pending the results of her gigantic quarterfinal duel against her idol Iga Swiatek of Poland in the 2025 Miami Open at the Hardrock Stadium in Florida.

Eala sports 524 points in 31 tournaments this season so far and is assured of at least 215 points with a quarterfinal appearance on the crest of a scintillating Cinderella run as an unheralded wildcard entry in the 128-player field.

The 19-year-old ace barged into the Last 8 – which has been moved as per the updated Miami Open schedule at 1 a.m. Thursday (Manila time) – against Swiatek via walkover after World No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain withdrew due to a lower back injury in the fourth round.

Swiatek, the five-time Grand Slam champion and was the No. 1 player for 125 weeks from 2022-2024, drubbed World No. 22 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-3, to arrange a date with the Filipina protégé. 

Regardless of the result, Eala would breach more than 718 points, the current total Romania’s Anca Todoni as the Top-100 player right now in the women’s pro circuit.

Should Eala manage to spring a monumental upset of the 23-year-old Swiatek, though for a seat in the semifinals, another 390 points await her that could propel her to at least a Top-80 placing.

Australia’s Maya Joint is the current 80th-ranked player in the WTA with 853 points.

As early as the Round of 16 though, unofficial live ranking has Eala at No. 102 given the points she collected from three straight upset victories against top-ranked and former Grand Slam champion players.

Eala stunned World No. 73 Katie Volynets of the United States, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the Round of 128, World No. 25 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 7-6(2), 7-5, in the Round of 64; and World No. 5 and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys of the United States, 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 32.

With that giant-killing spree, Eala is the first Filipino to beat a Top-25 and Top-5 player ever and against Swiatek, she’s out for more history.

