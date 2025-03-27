Sizzling Eala now at career-best 75th in WTAâ€™s live rankings

^

Sizzling Eala now at career-best 75th in WTA’s live rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 11:44am
Sizzling Eala now at career-best 75th in WTA's live rankings
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts at match point after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala will inevitably crack the top 100 players of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) following one upset after another in the 2025 Miami Open. 

Eala, who was ranked 140th in the official WTA rankings before the Miami Open, is currently at 75th in the live rankings. 

If this holds, this will be the first time she barges into the top 100 of the rankings. 

The 19-year-old Filipina, who has largely been seen as an underdog in all her matches thus far in the Miami Open, has been on a run to remember. 

The teenager, a graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy, first defeated World No. 73 Katie Volynets, before stunning World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko.

She followed this up with a dominant win over World No. 5 Madison keys in the round of 32. After being handed a spot in the quarterfinals due to an injury on World no. 11 Paula Badosa, Eala caught her biggest fish yet — World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5. 

In the Miami Open, Eala is still yet to drop a set despite facing tennis superstars. 

Meanwhile, Nadal, congratulated Eala following her victory over Swiatek. 

“We are extremely proud of you, Alex. What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming!” he posted on X. 

Now, Eala’s focus will shift to World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. 

USA’s Pegula defeated United Kingdom’s Emma Raducanu in their quarterfinal bracket in a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 three-setter. 

Pegula’s victory brought the tennister back to the semifinals of the Miami Open. 

In last year’s edition, Pegula managed to just make it to the quarterfinals after back-to-back semifinal finishes. 

The American, after her victory, said that she is hoping that she will make it to the finals this time around. 

